One Of Jamaica's Most Beloved Activities Blends Natural Waterfall Beauty With Exhilarating Adventure

Jamaica is a bucket-list Caribbean destination for nature lovers, and for good reason: The irie island is home to a plethora of exciting outdoor adventures. From unparalleled snorkeling spots and zipline courses to top-notch surfing and spelunking caves, there's a true abundance of natural beauty to be explored all across Jamaica. The island is also home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls on Earth, including the world-famous Dunn's River Falls. Situated in the picturesque port town of Ocho Rios, Dunn's River Falls and Park is Jamaica's most beloved tourist attraction, drawing over one million visitors annually.

What makes the Dunn's River Falls unique — aside from the fact that it is one of the few waterfalls on the planet that empties right into the sea – is that visitors can actually hike up the falls themselves. Standing at a whopping 960 feet, the falls are made up of scalable travertine rock terraces that cascade into a series of stunning natural pools and water slides. The climb from the base to the top takes an average of 45 minutes to an hour, though it's recommended to take your time in order to avoid accidents and fully enjoy the falls and views of the lush surrounding rainforest. For those who want to soak in the view without getting fully drenched, there is an option to do a dry walk alongside the falls through the forest.