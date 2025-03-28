One Of Jamaica's Most Beloved Activities Blends Natural Waterfall Beauty With Exhilarating Adventure
Jamaica is a bucket-list Caribbean destination for nature lovers, and for good reason: The irie island is home to a plethora of exciting outdoor adventures. From unparalleled snorkeling spots and zipline courses to top-notch surfing and spelunking caves, there's a true abundance of natural beauty to be explored all across Jamaica. The island is also home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls on Earth, including the world-famous Dunn's River Falls. Situated in the picturesque port town of Ocho Rios, Dunn's River Falls and Park is Jamaica's most beloved tourist attraction, drawing over one million visitors annually.
What makes the Dunn's River Falls unique — aside from the fact that it is one of the few waterfalls on the planet that empties right into the sea – is that visitors can actually hike up the falls themselves. Standing at a whopping 960 feet, the falls are made up of scalable travertine rock terraces that cascade into a series of stunning natural pools and water slides. The climb from the base to the top takes an average of 45 minutes to an hour, though it's recommended to take your time in order to avoid accidents and fully enjoy the falls and views of the lush surrounding rainforest. For those who want to soak in the view without getting fully drenched, there is an option to do a dry walk alongside the falls through the forest.
What to know before visiting Dunn's River Falls and Park
Located three miles northwest of the Ocho Rios cruise port and about 60 miles east of Montego Bay, Dunn's River Falls and Park is a popular excursion for folks looking to make the most of their Caribbean cruise day trip or escape their all-inclusive Jamaican resort for a few hours. Open daily from 8:30 am to 4 pm, Dunn's River Falls & Park welcomes guests of all ages, and admission costs $25 for adults and $17 for children. Admission includes the option of having an experienced guide lead you to the top, though it is customary and highly recommended to tip your guide in cash after the hike.
While there's no specific equipment required to climb Dunn's River Falls, most visitors on TripAdvisor strongly suggest wearing water shoes (which can be purchased on-site) to best protect your feet and prevent slips and falls. Folks also recommend bringing a waterproof camera or phone case to take your own photos and videos along the hike, although you can also leave your valuables in your locker and hire a park photographer to capture your climb. Of course, since hiking the falls is a strenuous activity, it isn't recommended for small children, pregnant people, or those with heart conditions or mobility issues. Fortunately, those who can't make the climb can choose to relax at Dunn's River Beach or enjoy one of the other park activities including ziplining, tubing, and more.