One Of The World's Best Ranked Beaches Offers Unspoiled Beauty And Elite Snorkeling In The Seychelles

There are few nations as uniformly gorgeous as the Seychelles. A collection of 115 islands with a population of just 120,000, this nation packs a punch in terms of international tourism, especially when it comes to offering travelers the chance to enjoy some of the best beaches in the world. The Seychelles' largest island, Mahé, is typically the main draw for tourists, alongside the second largest, Praslin. The most famous beach on Praslin, Anse Lazio, is found on the north coast of the island. But head farther south and you will encounter another, smaller spot recently described as one of the top beaches in the world — Anse Georgette.

Considered something of a hidden gem, Anse Georgette recently came in eighth place on the list of the best beaches in the world in 2024 from World's 50 Beaches, a team that annually compiles data from a jury of travel industry professionals to rank beaches around the globe. The high rank is a reminder that heading off the beaten track can often lead to the best travel experiences and — when it comes to an ideal Seychelles vacation — the little-known Anse Georgette offers everything you could possibly dream of. With inviting bright blue waters, soft white sand, and a surrounding of picturesque palm trees and rugged boulders, Anse Georgette is utterly dreamlike. It also happens to have some incredible marine life waiting to be explored just a few feet off the shore. And with fabulous accommodation nearby, it is the perfect place for a relaxed few days of sun, sea, sand, and snorkeling.