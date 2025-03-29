One Of The World's Best Ranked Beaches Offers Unspoiled Beauty And Elite Snorkeling In The Seychelles
There are few nations as uniformly gorgeous as the Seychelles. A collection of 115 islands with a population of just 120,000, this nation packs a punch in terms of international tourism, especially when it comes to offering travelers the chance to enjoy some of the best beaches in the world. The Seychelles' largest island, Mahé, is typically the main draw for tourists, alongside the second largest, Praslin. The most famous beach on Praslin, Anse Lazio, is found on the north coast of the island. But head farther south and you will encounter another, smaller spot recently described as one of the top beaches in the world — Anse Georgette.
Considered something of a hidden gem, Anse Georgette recently came in eighth place on the list of the best beaches in the world in 2024 from World's 50 Beaches, a team that annually compiles data from a jury of travel industry professionals to rank beaches around the globe. The high rank is a reminder that heading off the beaten track can often lead to the best travel experiences and — when it comes to an ideal Seychelles vacation — the little-known Anse Georgette offers everything you could possibly dream of. With inviting bright blue waters, soft white sand, and a surrounding of picturesque palm trees and rugged boulders, Anse Georgette is utterly dreamlike. It also happens to have some incredible marine life waiting to be explored just a few feet off the shore. And with fabulous accommodation nearby, it is the perfect place for a relaxed few days of sun, sea, sand, and snorkeling.
Snorkeling and more at Anse Georgette
You couldn't blame visitors to Praslin's Anse Georgette beach for simply keeping to their lounge chairs and relaxing in the warm sunshine and refreshing sea breeze. Between April and May and October and November, the wind is calm and rains are infrequent, meaning you could spend all day at the beach recharging your batteries and building a resounding glow to take home with you (having applied plenty of sunscreen, of course). But, while Anse Georgette is a stunningly beautiful stretch of sand, much of the appeal of this beach is found underwater.
The ocean here is famous for its clarity, allowing swimmers to glimpse the beautiful coral below the surface, as well as the countless shoals of colorful, tropical fish. The experience is even better for snorkelers, who can enjoy long sessions in the warm water of Anse Georgette, the perfect way to stay cool on a sunny hot day. Patient snorkelers may even be rewarded with the sight of elegant sea turtles or shy octopuses hiding among the rocks. Anse Georgette is considered one of the best snorkeling spots on Praslin, if not the best, but that doesn't mean it's necessarily a good fit for everyone, or it isn't without its challenges. Visitors are warned that while the water lapping the shore is generally shallow, just a few feet out it suddenly becomes much deeper, making it unsuitable for inexperienced swimmers and unsupervised children.
Visiting and staying at Anse Georgette
Visiting Anse Georgette and getting to spend a few days there relaxing means a vacation on Praslin. However, international travelers will likely arrive in the Seychelles on the main island, Mahé, which is the home of Seychelles International Airport (SEZ). There are regular domestic flights between the two islands which take around 15 minutes, as well as ferries, which take an hour.
Anse Georgette is on the grounds of the luxurious Constance Lemuria Resort, making it the most convenient option for those wishing to have easy access to Anse Georgette, as well as nearby amenities. The hotel also offers snorkel rental, as well as golf cart transfers to the beach. However, that doesn't mean non-guests are prevented from visiting Anse Georgette. Travelers who aren't staying at the resort can simply inform the hotel of their wish to visit the beach and, depending on visitor numbers, the hotel will accommodate you. Otherwise, it is possible to visit Anse Georgette by hiking from Anse Lazio via a moderately easy trail that takes around 45 minutes. Anse Georgette is also accessible by water, with private boat tours of Praslin typically stopping there. Looking for other memorable travel experiences? Check out these once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations you don't want to miss out on.