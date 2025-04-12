One Of The Caribbean's Most Underrated Stretches Of Coast Is A Protected Coral Reef Haven In Antigua

So, what exactly is a coral reef? These are formations of various coral polyps, and they are not only a feast to the eyes — so many different colors, shapes, and textures – but also of utmost importance for marine life. Fish and other marine organisms require healthy coral reefs for shelter, reproduction, and even for finding food. According to CoralGuardian, a non-governmental organization that protects and restores coral ecosystems around the globe, 90% of coral reefs could disappear by 2050 due to global warming and other human-generated threats like overfishing and pollution, so being responsible in your visit is paramount. Make sure you know how to safely snorkel around coral reefs before getting in the water.

Once you don your mask and reef-safe sunscreen, get ready to swim with eagle rays, long needlefish, yellowtail snapper, moray eels, barracudas, nurse sharks, and blue tang (Remember Dory from "Finding Nemo"? This is her species!). To make the most of your time, consider joining a guided snorkeling tour. You won't be able to use your smartphone underwater to identify any species, but the local guides are experts on the matter and can point out hidden marine species and help you understand the reef's ecology. (You can also bone up ahead of time on our list of the coolest fish to see when snorkeling in the Caribbean.)

Once you're done with the underwater adventure, it's time to relax on Long Bay Beach's soft white sand. Locals will rent you a beach umbrella and sun loungers, or you can just relax by floating in the water. Given that coral reefs absorb the energy in waves, the water is flat like a pool, which makes it great for amateur swimmers and children.