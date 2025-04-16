The World's Largest Cruise Ship Is A Record-Breaking Marvel Redefining Luxury That Offers Many 'Firsts' At Sea
Royal Caribbean continues to raise its bar (or shall we say, anchor) for the maritime industry with the world's largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. You'd think transforming a private island into a thrill-and-chill oasis in 2019 was enough, but the company continues to set sail through unprecedented waters, chartering a new path for the competition. It's not just the competition they're setting the stage for; they show nearly 8,000 passengers that grandeur and adventure can coexist.
The cruise ship is a whopping 1,196 feet long (via Royal Caribbean). To put that into perspective, it's comparable to more than three football fields or just under the length of four Statue of Liberties stacked on top of each other. It's not only the first of its size, but Royal Caribbean has ensured that there is so much more to discover beyond the dimensions. From dining to entertainment and new architecture, the company has reinvented elegance and redefined their otherwise traditional structures.
The Icon of the Seas only departs from Miami and sails for seven nights to the Eastern Caribbean, the Western Caribbean, and the company's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay (accurate as to this article's publication date). So, while there is a ton to do on the ship, choosing a destination and what to pack for the cruise might just be the least overwhelming things you'll have to do.
Icon of the Seas' entertainment 'firsts'
With a ship of this caliber, there is tons of space to make all of its features the first of its kind, like a state-of-the-art elevator. With nearly 8,000 passengers onboard, the lift can get overcrowded. There's a new system to get you there faster and with fewer people squeezing you into a corner. It's called a destination elevator. You select your deck on a screen, which will then assign you an elevator to go into. This reduces over 30% of the average wait time and over 50% of the time it takes to get to your floor (via CSI). Say goodbye to claustrophobia and hello to making new friends as you zoom up to one of the seven pool decks onboard, including the first suspended infinity pool looking out to sea.
Inside Icon's main communal deck, where the Royal Promenade lies, is The Pearl. It looks like a massive globe you can walk into that's all lit up with neon lights. It's a multisensory experience made up of 3,000 computer-driven tiles that move around, creating different patterns, according to BREAKFAST, the mastermind company behind the art. Not only is Icon the world's largest ship, but The Pearl is the world's largest kinetic art sculpture, too!
For live entertainment, the cruise company has ice shows in its first Absolute Zero ice rink, the biggest one ever created on a Royal ship. This arena isn't only used for crowd recreation, but they also have performers skating and doing tricks on the ice during showtime.
Satisfy your hunger with Icon of the Seas' dining experiences
Royal Caribbean knows that their passengers have a deep relationship with their specialty dining, and if it goes wrong ... well, that's one breakup that can't be fixed. After all, food is basically a love language, and aside from their elegant communal dining room, all-day brunch at Pier 7 and "over-the-top" milkshakes at their Desserted Milkshake bar have been satisfying their guests' hunger since its maiden voyage.
If you're going on the ship to celebrate, you can book a VIP experience in the glass AquaDome at the Celebration Table. It is not only a great place to enjoy a festive occasion, but it's another "first" for the ship's fleet. One place that isn't a "first" is Izumi, a hibachi and Japanese restaurant loyal members can't get enough of. So much so, it can sometimes be hard to get a reservation. However, on Icon, the dining at Izumi is not just reservation-based. It's now at the park onboard, where guests can have a "grab-and-go" experience.
While Icon is not Royal Caribbean's newest ship any longer, its features, amenities, and demand will make you want to find the best time to book your next cruise while saving money. Although, just being able to say you went on the largest ship in the world is pretty invaluable!