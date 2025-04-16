The World's Largest Cruise Ship Is A Record-Breaking Marvel Redefining Luxury That Offers Many 'Firsts' At Sea

Royal Caribbean continues to raise its bar (or shall we say, anchor) for the maritime industry with the world's largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. You'd think transforming a private island into a thrill-and-chill oasis in 2019 was enough, but the company continues to set sail through unprecedented waters, chartering a new path for the competition. It's not just the competition they're setting the stage for; they show nearly 8,000 passengers that grandeur and adventure can coexist.

The cruise ship is a whopping 1,196 feet long (via Royal Caribbean). To put that into perspective, it's comparable to more than three football fields or just under the length of four Statue of Liberties stacked on top of each other. It's not only the first of its size, but Royal Caribbean has ensured that there is so much more to discover beyond the dimensions. From dining to entertainment and new architecture, the company has reinvented elegance and redefined their otherwise traditional structures.

The Icon of the Seas only departs from Miami and sails for seven nights to the Eastern Caribbean, the Western Caribbean, and the company's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay (accurate as to this article's publication date). So, while there is a ton to do on the ship, choosing a destination and what to pack for the cruise might just be the least overwhelming things you'll have to do.