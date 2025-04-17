The Game-Changing Rule To Follow For More Affordable Dining While Traveling

The beauty of traveling these days? You can almost always shave off a few expenses without sucking the fun out of your trip. Start with your accommodation — book your Airbnb early to snag better deals or dig up one of those genius TikTok hacks for budget-friendly rates. When it comes to flights, ditch the dream of extra legroom and go full economy on a budget airline. Yes, you'll be wedged in like a sardine, but airfare usually eats the biggest chunk of your budget, and let's face it, flight prices are only getting more expensive. And sustenance? If you're not a die-hard foodie, you can absolutely survive on grocery store sandwiches and the occasional fast food binge. But if you must experience the local cuisine, there's a hack for that, too: the five-block rule. The premise of this so-called rule is pretty simple — don't eat anywhere within five blocks of a tourist hotspot.

According to travel writer Matt Kepnes, the one behind the famous blog Nomadic Matt, most tourists never bother going that far — and that's exactly why you should. Restaurants just a few blocks out tend to be cheaper, better, and way less packed. "Sure, you might find a good meal in a tourist area, but you'll find a better, cheaper meal outside it," he wrote on his blog. "Go where the menus aren't in multiple languages. Go to those little tiny hole in the wall places that you are unsure about. The meal might not knock your socks off each time but it will be a memorable and more local experience." While it may be tempting to just go for the overpriced pasta next to a major landmark — like the Trevi Fountain or Eiffel Tower — it doesn't hurt to wander a little. You might just discover the best food you've never heard of — at half the price.