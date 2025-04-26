Maui's Mile Marker 14 Is A Stunning Beach With Incredibly Unique Snorkeling Opportunities

The Hawaiian island of Maui has always been known for its expanse of scenic shorelines, volcanic landscapes, and overall natural beauty. The island brought in over 2 million tourists in 2024 alone (via Hawaii Guide). Despite its popularity with travelers seeking warmer climates, there are still hidden gems around Maui that can offer visitors a more relaxed experience, not to mention up-close encounters with its thriving sea creatures. Not far from Lahaina on Maui's west coast, an unassuming mile marker serves as the entrance to Olowalu Beach, a stretch of sandbank popular with snorkelers for its diversity of aquatic life and vibrant coral reefs.

Mostly known simply as Mile Marker 14, it's also sometimes called Turtle Reef because Maui's famed honu, or green sea turtles, have often been spotted swimming through the beach's refreshingly clear waters. Olowalu Beach is nestled along the edge of Olowalu Valley, a sweeping mountainous landscape formed at least a million years ago. The reef ecosystem beneath the waves isn't quite as ancient (about 500 years old), but it's crucial to the area's biodiversity. Called a mother reef, the corals disperse polyps to spawn new reefs as far off as Maui's smaller nearby islands like Lana'i and Moloka'i.

While the schools of tropical fish weaving between the stunning coral reefs is the main draw for visitors to Olowalu Beach, it's also a great place for a family day out. The beach's shallow water means parents can set up a towel on the sand to soak up the Hawaiian sun while children safely wade in the calm current. It's also within easy reach of other stunning snorkeling spots nearby — only about 40 minutes by car from the "Turtle Town" area near Maluaka Beach, ranked as one of the 15 most breathtaking destinations to swim with turtles.