Maui's Mile Marker 14 Is A Stunning Beach With Incredibly Unique Snorkeling Opportunities
The Hawaiian island of Maui has always been known for its expanse of scenic shorelines, volcanic landscapes, and overall natural beauty. The island brought in over 2 million tourists in 2024 alone (via Hawaii Guide). Despite its popularity with travelers seeking warmer climates, there are still hidden gems around Maui that can offer visitors a more relaxed experience, not to mention up-close encounters with its thriving sea creatures. Not far from Lahaina on Maui's west coast, an unassuming mile marker serves as the entrance to Olowalu Beach, a stretch of sandbank popular with snorkelers for its diversity of aquatic life and vibrant coral reefs.
Mostly known simply as Mile Marker 14, it's also sometimes called Turtle Reef because Maui's famed honu, or green sea turtles, have often been spotted swimming through the beach's refreshingly clear waters. Olowalu Beach is nestled along the edge of Olowalu Valley, a sweeping mountainous landscape formed at least a million years ago. The reef ecosystem beneath the waves isn't quite as ancient (about 500 years old), but it's crucial to the area's biodiversity. Called a mother reef, the corals disperse polyps to spawn new reefs as far off as Maui's smaller nearby islands like Lana'i and Moloka'i.
While the schools of tropical fish weaving between the stunning coral reefs is the main draw for visitors to Olowalu Beach, it's also a great place for a family day out. The beach's shallow water means parents can set up a towel on the sand to soak up the Hawaiian sun while children safely wade in the calm current. It's also within easy reach of other stunning snorkeling spots nearby — only about 40 minutes by car from the "Turtle Town" area near Maluaka Beach, ranked as one of the 15 most breathtaking destinations to swim with turtles.
Why Olowalu Beach is a great snorkeling spot
Being a mother reef means the coral formations of Olowalu Beach also attract an abundance of sea creatures you might not see anywhere else, while the clear and shallow water makes visibility ideal. Expert snorkelers will be delighted to spot blacktip reef sharks swimming between coral heads (beginner snorkelers, fear not — they're basically harmless). The reef also serves as a cleaning station — an area where large marine animals gather to have their parasites picked clean by smaller fish — which means you'll most likely spot manta rays soaring beneath the waves. In fact, around 430 manta rays make their home around Olowalu's reefs, making it the largest population in the United States.
Olowalu's tranquil currents and calm water also means it's a great place for beginner snorkelers to explore the stunning underwater scenery without worrying about rough waves dragging you under. However, if you've never snorkeled before, or are traveling with children who might be nervous about jumping in, check out these tips for safe snorkeling as a non-swimmer. Don't be afraid to snorkel far from shore — the reef is still shallow and the further out you get the better the view, with the coral rising up in large formations from the seafloor.
The reef around Olowalu stretches for nearly a thousand acres, so you'll have plenty of space to swim around and discover the varied tropical creatures living there. But if you're looking to take a short break from snorkeling, Olowalu Beach also offers a few sporting activities. With the waters being so calm, kayaking or paddleboarding is a great way to enjoy the dramatic scenery of the Olowalu Valley just behind the shore, and rental shops at the edge of the beach offer equipment and private tours.
Tips for visiting Olowalu Beach
A mere 25-minute drive from Maui's Kahului Airport, Olowalu Beach is easily reached from almost anywhere on the island, but stays near Lahaina will be most convenient. The Outrigger Ka'anapali Beach Resort, which is highly rated on Tripadvisor, is just about 15 minutes away by car along the Honoapiilani Highway, as is the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. For a budget stay with beachfront views, Camp Olowalu offers a range of accommodations, from pitched tents right on the sand to rustic "tentalows" with comfy beds. This also places you at an advantage for easy access to the water for snorkeling, since the early morning is the best time for clearer water, and you'll avoid the afternoon crowds.
There are no public facilities anywhere along Olowalu Beach, so keep this in mind before you plan to visit. If you're renting a car, parking is available right near mile marker 14. You should pack whatever you'll need for the day with you, and make sure you leave the beach as pristine as you found it. Since the reef ecosystem is the cornerstone of Olowalu's natural beauty, also consider using reef-safe sunscreen, which comes without the harmful chemicals known to bleach the corals and pollute the water.
Being a tropical island, Maui's incredible landscape is surely breathtaking all throughout the year. However, it's also an unexpectedly perfect fall destination, as it's a shoulder season with fewer crowds, the water is still warm, and there's a chance to see the island's resident green sea turtles come ashore for their nesting season. The summer months, however, are known for calmer waters which snorkelers may prefer, especially beginners. Whichever season you visit, seeing the stunning underwater habitat at Olowalu Beach will be the trip of a lifetime.