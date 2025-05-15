Why California's Generator Ban Is About To Change The Way You Camp In State Parks

A variety of gear can make your camping trip quick and easy, but is a generator a must-have on your packing list? If it is, you might be interested in a bill in California that aims to reduce air pollution throughout the state. Although Assembly Bill 1346 did not immediately crack down on the use of gas-powered generators, it did include clauses that meant those generators would eventually be pulled from the market.

Generators are also classified as small off-road engines (SORE), and they are lumped into a category of lawn and garden equipment with high emissions. These small engines produce levels of ozone-forming pollutants that exceed current EPA (and state) standards. In short, generators and other varieties of gas-powered equipment now have to meet specific emission requirements to be sold in California. For campers who plan to bring their generators along while camping in state parks, the bill might sound like bad news. Because the sale of new generators that don't meet state standards is no longer permitted as of 2024, Californians might experience some limitations when it comes to product choice.

Yet, as the California Air Resources Board (CARB) points out, there is no actual ban on gasoline-powered generators, at least not at the state level. That doesn't mean you can always bring your generator along while camping in all California State Parks, however. If California State Parks typically permit gas generators, why is there so much talk of the ban? The measure prohibiting certain gas-powered engines leans on manufacturers to change their products. While consumers may have fewer choices on what new models to buy, old generators are not under any new emissions restrictions, according to the California Air Resources Board.