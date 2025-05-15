Why California's Generator Ban Is About To Change The Way You Camp In State Parks
A variety of gear can make your camping trip quick and easy, but is a generator a must-have on your packing list? If it is, you might be interested in a bill in California that aims to reduce air pollution throughout the state. Although Assembly Bill 1346 did not immediately crack down on the use of gas-powered generators, it did include clauses that meant those generators would eventually be pulled from the market.
Generators are also classified as small off-road engines (SORE), and they are lumped into a category of lawn and garden equipment with high emissions. These small engines produce levels of ozone-forming pollutants that exceed current EPA (and state) standards. In short, generators and other varieties of gas-powered equipment now have to meet specific emission requirements to be sold in California. For campers who plan to bring their generators along while camping in state parks, the bill might sound like bad news. Because the sale of new generators that don't meet state standards is no longer permitted as of 2024, Californians might experience some limitations when it comes to product choice.
Yet, as the California Air Resources Board (CARB) points out, there is no actual ban on gasoline-powered generators, at least not at the state level. That doesn't mean you can always bring your generator along while camping in all California State Parks, however. If California State Parks typically permit gas generators, why is there so much talk of the ban? The measure prohibiting certain gas-powered engines leans on manufacturers to change their products. While consumers may have fewer choices on what new models to buy, old generators are not under any new emissions restrictions, according to the California Air Resources Board.
What the generator ban means for campers in California State Parks
The new generator law, which went into effect in 2021, doesn't mean that state parks have to ban gas generators for campers. However, some state parks already prohibit gas generators for a variety of reasons. Noise is one of them, as California State Parks have specified quiet times; generators can only be operated between 10 in the morning and 8 at night. Other rules on usage vary by park or campground.
Some state parks, like Emerald Bay State Park, don't mention generators apart from the set hours they are permitted. More remote parks, like Channel Islands State Park, appear not to mention generators simply because it's not relevant. At Channel Islands, you have to carry your gear to the primitive campsites, making a gas generator impossible to transport. Other parks, such as Rancho del Oso in Big Basin Redwoods State Park, do have a strict no-generators rule, but this appears to be more of an exception than a rule. That said, since state and national park rules can be very different, your best bet is to do your homework before visiting either type of park.
If you own a generator already, you're free to use it in state parks that allow generator usage, and newer equipment meets CARB's current guidelines. The generator ban could change the way you camp in state parks as regulations change to match the new guidelines, however. It's possible that legislation will change in the future, making it difficult or impossible to bring your older generator to campgrounds in state parks. The good news is that as of 2025, there is no sweeping ban on older gasoline generators in state parks or otherwise. More stringent requirements are coming for generators; CARB says that "zero-emission standards" will roll out in 2028. For now, you can keep visiting most state parks while enjoying your existing generator and powering all the travel accessories you need to elevate your outdoor adventures.