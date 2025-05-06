North Carolina's Buzzy Charlotte Neighborhood Is Filled With Luxe Mansions On A Major Championship Golf Course
The fresh-cut green grass of a meticulously manicured golf course is the perfect setting for gorgeous homes, and Charlotte's Quail Hollow neighborhood delivers on this vision. Not only are the fairways and greens of Quail Hollow Club hallowed ground where golf's legends have walked and played, but the perimeters of the course feature dazzling homes owned by celebrities and billionaires alike. Though the perimeter of the compact Quail Hollow neighborhood is roughly a few square miles, there's a lot of beauty and convenience in this idyllic locale near Downtown Charlotte.
The golf course that Quail Hollow is named after is a 1961 George Cobb design that got an update from Tom Fazio in 2016 and was chosen as the location of the PGA Championship for the second time in 2025. For the annual event, the PGA of America, which is now headquartered next to the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, hosts over 100 of the world's best golfers and PGA of America professionals trying to capture the Wanamaker Trophy. While lots of the attention of the week is always on birdies and bogeys and who rises to the top of the leaderboard, the Quail Hollow venue choice provided viewers at home and tournament attendees an opportunity to admire the luxurious properties and intrinsic beauty of the area surrounding this major championship venue.
Quail Hollow's history ties directly to the course's creation
Quail Hollow as a neighborhood was formed around the developed course in the 1970s. Professional golf arrived first at Quail Hollow with the 1969 Kemper Open, and as the course has continued to be an annual host for the PGA Tour, the neighborhood's popularity and its homes have expanded. The location of Quail Hollow is an adequate mix of southern charm with proximity to an urban lifestyle, and it's a short drive from Downtown Charlotte's historic Fourth Ward area and Charlotte's Douglas International Airport. With Quail Hollow's accessibility to the SouthPark area, which houses an entertainment district and a large chunk of employers, you have a hotbed for real estate of all kinds.
Living in Quail Hollow can come at a wide variety of budgets, as there are condos, apartments, and townhomes close to the course and SouthPark, but it's the large luxurious mansions positioned directly along the 18-hole championship golf course that provide the backdrop for the 107th PGA Championship. These mansions can range in price from mid-six figures to upwards of $7 million in market value, equipped with stunning amenities throughout. Two-story foyers with pillared entries, spacious backyard pool areas, and outdoor kitchens are the norm for properties in Quail Hollow, which set a new standard for living on a golf course.
The neighborhood's popularity has brought stunning properties to Quail Hollow
With over five decades of professional history including PGA Tour events, major championships, and a Presidents Cup, Quail Hollow has been the setting of some of the biggest moments in Charlotte golf history. Competitions at Quail Hollow Club have attracted champions of the past including Tom Weiskopf and Gary Player, and modern-day stars in the game such as Rory McIlroy, who has claimed multiple titles at Quail Hollow Club. Every year, as the Quail Hollow Club is showcased for the golf world and its fans, the allure of the neighborhood grows. That popularity has trickled down to several PGA Tour professionals and even billionaires who now call the Charlotte area home, not only for its championship golf but also its convenience for travel, like nonstop flights to Caribbean destinations.
Most notably, Charlotte business mogul Felix Sabates listed his five-bedroom, 9,000-square-foot mansion for $5.75 million in 2020. The property features an eight-car garage, wine cellar, and panoramic views of several holes on the back nine of Quail Hollow. The pool, spa, and second-floor entertainment center are custom-made with over $1 million of millwork put into the renovations. This offering came on the heels of Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper buying a $5.35 million home on the exact same street. The 15,000-square-foot property is another gem right on the course, and it's just a sampling of the bodacious opulence on display in and around Quail Hollow.