North Carolina's Buzzy Charlotte Neighborhood Is Filled With Luxe Mansions On A Major Championship Golf Course

The fresh-cut green grass of a meticulously manicured golf course is the perfect setting for gorgeous homes, and Charlotte's Quail Hollow neighborhood delivers on this vision. Not only are the fairways and greens of Quail Hollow Club hallowed ground where golf's legends have walked and played, but the perimeters of the course feature dazzling homes owned by celebrities and billionaires alike. Though the perimeter of the compact Quail Hollow neighborhood is roughly a few square miles, there's a lot of beauty and convenience in this idyllic locale near Downtown Charlotte.

The golf course that Quail Hollow is named after is a 1961 George Cobb design that got an update from Tom Fazio in 2016 and was chosen as the location of the PGA Championship for the second time in 2025. For the annual event, the PGA of America, which is now headquartered next to the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, hosts over 100 of the world's best golfers and PGA of America professionals trying to capture the Wanamaker Trophy. While lots of the attention of the week is always on birdies and bogeys and who rises to the top of the leaderboard, the Quail Hollow venue choice provided viewers at home and tournament attendees an opportunity to admire the luxurious properties and intrinsic beauty of the area surrounding this major championship venue.