Savvy Travelers Are Skipping Baggage Fees And Airport Hassles With A Game-Changing Luggage Service

Traveling with luggage is a headache for many travelers. Airlines are not only getting more strict about enforcing carry-on baggage restrictions, but airlines in the U.S. may also be shrinking the size of an allowed carry-on item. Moreover, checking in online and following the snaking line to check bags through the departures area can be a nuisance, and finding out at the airport that your United basic economy ticket doesn't include a carry-on can be an unpleasant surprise — speaking from personal experience. But if you're all packed and ready a few days before your trip, you can skip the headache with a game-changing luggage forwarding service and meet your bag at your hotel or vacation home, even halfway around the world, leaving you hands-free at the airport.

Whether you're afraid of making a rookie mistake or you're flying to this U.S. airport that's notorious for lost luggage, packing and shipping your bag(s) ahead of time can save you from a lot of stress. In the past few years, services such as LuggageFree, Ship&Play, andShipGo (three distinct brands under the same company), LugLess, and Luggage Forward have made traveling easier by removing checked luggage from the airport experience. You'll first have to make a reservation for your bag, sports gear, or bulky item in advance. Then, choose your level of convenience: Lugless requires users to drop off their luggage at a FedEx or UPS store, Luggage Forward and Luggage Free pick up your bag, and ShipGo/Ship&Play leave the choice up to you as you make your reservation. No matter which service you use, pack your bag like normal, then pass it off and relax.