Camping In Hawaii Can Save You Tons Of Money, But Here's What You Need To Know Beforehand

Consistently included in lists and rankings of the best beaches in the United States, Hawaii is always a hit among vacationers for its idyllic shores, tropical climate, and natural landscapes that range from volcanoes to rainforests. But if there's one thing that stands in the way between you and your perfect Hawaiian vacation, it's the notoriously high cost of hotel accommodations. Hotel costs climbed to an eye-watering price tag of $364 a night on average in 2024, excluding tax.

Fortunately, beautiful campgrounds across Hawaii provide travelers with the opportunity to fully embrace and connect with the state's natural wonders while saving a hefty sum on costly hotels. Why stick around your hotel when you can be connecting first-hand with the great outdoors? But there's more to camping in Hawaii than throwing items for a quick and easy camping retreat in your backpack and pitching a tent where the day's end finds you — there are rules to take heed of before embarking on your great camping adventure. We're breaking down some insider camping information for you, from pre-arrival permits to essential gear and safety issues along the way.