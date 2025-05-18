Fiji's Award-Winning Stay Features A Dreamy, Cinematic Blue Lagoon And Vibrant Tropical Flora

The Yasawa Island chain (also known as the Yasawas) is a group of 20 remote volcanic islands northwest of the Fijian mainland. They may be the best Fiji islands for your travel style if you prefer a more peaceful, isolated experience, and they've remained untouched and undeveloped for years. For example, Yasawa Island itself — the chain's namesake and the most northern of the group — hosts only one accommodation, and it's a romantic destination in Fiji that couples will swoon over. But this serene area gradually rose to fame as a prominent filming location. Both the 1949 film adaptation of "The Blue Lagoon," an adventure romance set on an unnamed Pacific island, and its 1980 remake starring Brooke Shields were shot at various locations on this chain. And while the Blue Lagoon area is generally considered to be the waters in and around the Yasawas, there's one particularly dreamy spot that was chosen as the site of the film's castaway island: Nanuya Levu. Privately owned by American entrepreneur Richard Evanson, Nanuya Levu's verdant palm groves, coral-blue waters, and abundance of wildlife helped to create the idyllic, cinematic setting of the movie. But after the camera crews had gone, Evanson decided to open up his property for others to enjoy. Since 1980, guests have been welcomed at the exclusive Turtle Island resort.

Spanning 500 acres, this self-sustaining eco-resort is filled with lush, tropical foliage, vibrant flora, and picture-perfect beaches. It has received several accolades over the years, including "Green Hotelier of the Year" in 2000 by the International Hotels and Restaurants Association and "Fiji's Leading Resort 2018" by the prestigious World Travel Awards. So if you'd like to experience this award-winning tropical oasis surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty for yourself, book your visit to Turtle Island.