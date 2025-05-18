Fiji's Award-Winning Stay Features A Dreamy, Cinematic Blue Lagoon And Vibrant Tropical Flora
The Yasawa Island chain (also known as the Yasawas) is a group of 20 remote volcanic islands northwest of the Fijian mainland. They may be the best Fiji islands for your travel style if you prefer a more peaceful, isolated experience, and they've remained untouched and undeveloped for years. For example, Yasawa Island itself — the chain's namesake and the most northern of the group — hosts only one accommodation, and it's a romantic destination in Fiji that couples will swoon over. But this serene area gradually rose to fame as a prominent filming location. Both the 1949 film adaptation of "The Blue Lagoon," an adventure romance set on an unnamed Pacific island, and its 1980 remake starring Brooke Shields were shot at various locations on this chain. And while the Blue Lagoon area is generally considered to be the waters in and around the Yasawas, there's one particularly dreamy spot that was chosen as the site of the film's castaway island: Nanuya Levu. Privately owned by American entrepreneur Richard Evanson, Nanuya Levu's verdant palm groves, coral-blue waters, and abundance of wildlife helped to create the idyllic, cinematic setting of the movie. But after the camera crews had gone, Evanson decided to open up his property for others to enjoy. Since 1980, guests have been welcomed at the exclusive Turtle Island resort.
Spanning 500 acres, this self-sustaining eco-resort is filled with lush, tropical foliage, vibrant flora, and picture-perfect beaches. It has received several accolades over the years, including "Green Hotelier of the Year" in 2000 by the International Hotels and Restaurants Association and "Fiji's Leading Resort 2018" by the prestigious World Travel Awards. So if you'd like to experience this award-winning tropical oasis surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty for yourself, book your visit to Turtle Island.
Staying at and experiencing Turtle Island in Fiji
This private-island paradise can be enjoyed by a maximum of 28 guests at a time, as there are only 14 villas ("bures" in Fijian). The sprawling property includes the bures, 12 private beaches, various dining areas, a saltwater pool, a small boutique, and a five-acre garden. There are three types of bures: Vonu Point Villa, Grand Beachfront Villa, and Water's Edge Villa. All of them come with a king-size bed with mosquito netting, a tea and coffee station, a minibar stocked with personalized items, fresh fruit, bath products, board games, beach loungers, and more. Vonu Point Villa is elevated above the water and offers the utmost privacy. It features its own spa bath and garden, as well as 300-degree views of the Blue Lagoon. The 12 Grand Beachfront Villas are all unique and situated on white-sand shores. Some are accessible — stair-free and near the dining area. Finally, the Water's Edge Villa is closest to the lagoon, giving you the feeling of being right on the ocean, and is slightly smaller and more intimate.
With your stay, your dining experiences, beverages, laundry needs, Bure Mama (your personal concierge and island guide), and activities (including one daily scuba dive for certified divers and two spa treatments) are covered. Reserve a private moonlight dinner on a floating pontoon with a canopy of stars flickering overhead, or get to know the other island guests through a relaxed community meal featuring sea-to-table Fijian cuisine. Spot turtles and other marine life on a scuba dive in the "soft coral capital of the world." Hike through native rainforest or grasslands, taking in the sight of the red hibiscus trees, lush mangroves, and black volcanic cliffs. And take part in a kava (traditional beverage) ceremony, an important local ritual.
Planning your visit to Turtle Island in Fiji
Rates here start at $9,000 for a five-night stay (the required minimum) per room and go up from there. If you book the whole resort exclusively, there is a three-night minimum stay. The resort is for adult couples only — no children or single travelers are permitted. That being said, there are a few weeks of the year that have been designated "Family Time," when the resort's doors are open to everyone. To find out when the next family week will be, check Turtle Island's website.
To get to Fiji, you'll fly into Nadi International Airport, located on the mainland and largest island, Viti Levu. At the time of writing, Fiji Airways offers direct flights from several American cities, including Los Angeles, Dallas, and San Francisco. From the airport, you can take a two-hour speedboat or a four-hour catamaran trip to Turtle Island. A more thrilling option is the 30-minute seaplane ride with Turtle Airways, where you'll have stunning aerial views of the Yasawas along the way. The resort can help you with booking any of these options.
If it's your first time visiting, make sure to read this guide on the 20 things you need to know before your vacation to Fiji. These include the importance of learning some of the local language, showing respect to elders, and understanding that the country has two distinct seasons — and that there are definitely the best and worst times of year to plan your Fiji vacation. March, for example, gets the most rainfall, whereas July is the driest. July and August are typically the coolest months. These factors are worth considering if you're not accustomed to high humidity and tropical heat, as temperatures can soar to almost 90 degrees during the wet season.