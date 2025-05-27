Situated Between Orlando And Tampa Is A Quiet Florida City Surrounded By Untouched Swamplands

A quiet Florida city, Polk County is home to some of the state's most important natural resources, making it the ideal home base for a trip into the wild, yet still within easy driving distance of both Orlando and Tampa. Situated on the southern end of the storied Green Swamp, and only 50 minutes by car from Orlando and about the same from Tampa, Polk City is an unassuming community that embraces the watery wilderness to its north. It proudly proclaims its status as the "Gateway to the Green Swamp," one of the most diverse and intact wilderness tracts in the entire Sunshine State.

Visitors to this lush corner of central Florida can venture into Green Swamp using several means of transportation, but the easiest is likely the General James A. Van Fleet State Trail, one of the most rural rails-to-trail paved trails in all of Florida. It's accessible by foot or on a bicycle and it stretches for nearly 30 miles between Polk City and the little community of Mabel. Along its route, visitors can access several less gentrified trailheads, the Richloam Wildlife Management Area, and see quite a bit of the Green Swamp Conservation Area. The swamp is rich with wildlife, and visitors might see some of its native fauna along the Van Fleet Trail, including white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, turtles, alligators, and possibly an elusive black bear. The Green Swamp is also a confirmed habitat for the rare and endangered Florida panther, but seeing one of these secretive big cats is very unusual.