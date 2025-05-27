Situated Between Orlando And Tampa Is A Quiet Florida City Surrounded By Untouched Swamplands
A quiet Florida city, Polk County is home to some of the state's most important natural resources, making it the ideal home base for a trip into the wild, yet still within easy driving distance of both Orlando and Tampa. Situated on the southern end of the storied Green Swamp, and only 50 minutes by car from Orlando and about the same from Tampa, Polk City is an unassuming community that embraces the watery wilderness to its north. It proudly proclaims its status as the "Gateway to the Green Swamp," one of the most diverse and intact wilderness tracts in the entire Sunshine State.
Visitors to this lush corner of central Florida can venture into Green Swamp using several means of transportation, but the easiest is likely the General James A. Van Fleet State Trail, one of the most rural rails-to-trail paved trails in all of Florida. It's accessible by foot or on a bicycle and it stretches for nearly 30 miles between Polk City and the little community of Mabel. Along its route, visitors can access several less gentrified trailheads, the Richloam Wildlife Management Area, and see quite a bit of the Green Swamp Conservation Area. The swamp is rich with wildlife, and visitors might see some of its native fauna along the Van Fleet Trail, including white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, turtles, alligators, and possibly an elusive black bear. The Green Swamp is also a confirmed habitat for the rare and endangered Florida panther, but seeing one of these secretive big cats is very unusual.
The Green Swamp is the source of four great Florida rivers
One of the reasons the Green Swamp is such an important water resource for central Florida is because it's the source of four great Florida rivers: the Withlacoochee, Hillsborough, Ocklawaha, and Peace Rivers. Three of the four rivers wind their way south toward the Gulf of Mexico and Tampa Bay. Only the Ocklawaha River flows north and east, where it eventually meets the St. John River, which flows to the Atlantic Ocean. And, from Polk City, visitors have lots of options when it comes to seeing this beautiful land and waterscape.
One of the best ways to get to the Green Swamp is by kayak or canoe. Perhaps the best place to get on the water on Green Swamp is at Colt Creek State Park about 30 minutes by car from Polk City. Here, visitors can rent kayaks or canoes from the park and paddle on one of three Green Swamp lakes — Mac Lake, Middle Lake, and Little Lake. No gas motors are allowed on the lakes in Colt Creek State Park, but paddlers can bring their own boats. Paddlers with their own boats can also access the swamp at other locations, and equestrians can explore the Green Swamp, too. A horse trail runs alongside the whole length of the Van Fleet Trail.
Polk: The little city inside the swamp
Polk City only became a designated city in 2005 (it was an incorporated town prior to that). But it has a fascinating history that dates back to prehistoric times and is the ancestral home of the Tocobaga, Timucua, and Calusa tribes. In the 1500s, Spanish explorers made their way into what is now Polk County and into the heart of the Green Swamp. Before the Civil War, the region around Polk City was famous for its cotton and citrus crops, and, post-Civil War, the railroad arrived and provided a significant boost to the economy around the Green Swamp. In April 2025, Polk City celebrated its 100th anniversary as an incorporated community. Today, Polk City is part of the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area, and Florida Polytechnic University, one of the best engineering schools in America, is located on its southern border.
While the small city is intrinsically connected to the Green Swamp — and proud of it — there are some things to do that don't require a visit to the city's main must-see attraction. The Fantasy of Flight Museum is located in Polk City and offers a revolving display of vintage aircrafts visitors can check out. For barbecue lovers, the Polk City BBQ company is an award-winning barbecue joint that offers a mouthwatering menu ripe with traditional Southern fare. Diners can order smoked meats by the pound, or dine and enjoy a full meal, appetizers and all, for a reasonable price. Tip: Cornbread fans should order the bread basket that comes with four pieces of grilled sweet cornbread and a side of cinnamon butter. Hungry yet? Yes, Green Swamp is the main event, but there's more than meets the eye in Polk City.