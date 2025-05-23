The 5 Absolute Coziest Items To Grab On Your Next Island Cruise Vacation (Or Staycation)
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Island cruises are for breathing in the salt air and admiring the wondrous beauty of white sand beaches. As the elements nurture you, take this time as an opportunity to do the same for Mother Nature with Cariloha. Founded in 2007, Cariloha, Where the Style of the Caribbean Meets the Spirit of Aloha™, offers bedding, bath, and apparel. But this is not your typical brand.
A Certified B Corporation, Cariloha strives to check boxes in both comfort and sustainability — because who says you can't have both? Its products are created with bamboo viscose, which is sustainably sourced. This is far from the material's only benefit, however; supplying top-notch relaxation and comfort, bamboo is hypoallergenic and odor-resistant. Simply put, Cariloha shows up not only for you but also for the environment, a captivating combination that has impressed consumers time and time again.
Cariloha was born in the islands, and luckily for travelers, there are more than 20 brick-and-mortar locations in popular cruise port destinations. They can be found in Nassau in the Bahamas; St. Lucia (at Pointe Seraphine); Jamaica (at the Port of Falmouth); and Honolulu, Hawaii, among other destinations. Pop in on a port day and allow yourself to indulge in eco-friendly retail therapy. The company also has 25 resort, non-cruise showrooms in popular U.S. destinations such as Kauai, San Diego, Myrtle Beach, and Las Vegas. Of course, all of Cariloha's products are readily available on its website as well.
With an assortment of high-quality items to choose from, your wish list just got a little longer. For the absolute coziest Cariloha items, look no further. From sheets to towels and beyond, these dreamy finds will keep the vacation vibes going no matter where you are.
Can't make it to one of Cariloha's island or resort stores? No problem! You can still enjoy their luxurious bamboo products with 20% off at Cariloha.com using code ISLANDS20 at checkout.
Lavish rest awaits with the Cariloha Resort Bamboo Bed Sheets
Whether you're on a beach vacation or at home, there's nothing like a good night's sleep. You deserve to feel replenished and ready to take on whatever the day may bring. This is exactly what Cariloha Resort Bamboo Bed Sheets offer weary individuals. Made with a sateen finish and featuring natural odor-fighting properties, you'll be cocooned in softness and freshness as soon as your head hits the pillow.
Forget feeling too hot or too cold; the Resort sheets provide you with just the right temperature as you dream away in slumberland. Available in a range of sizes and muted colors like blush, ocean mist, and coconut milk, they're pleasing both to the touch and to the eyes.
You can't go wrong with the silky smooth Cariloha Retreat Bamboo Sheets
Cariloha Retreat Bamboo Sheets take rest and relaxation to another level. They have all the features of the Resort sheets but with one big difference: Retreat sheets are made from bamboo lyocell rather than bamboo viscose. This material is luxuriously soft, making them a must for sumptuous sleep.
"These are amazing. The feel is almost like silk, but much more durable," reads one review on Cariloha's website. And, thanks to Cariloha's efficient production process, bamboo lyocell uses less waste and reclaimed more water than bamboo viscose. If you truly want to go green, the Retreat sheets are for you.
Treat yourself to the Cariloha Spa Robe
For those who have been on a cruise or have stayed at a high-end resort, you know the robes offered to guests are often heavenly, but you usually can't take them home. However, there's another option — you can infuse your life with a touch of opulence with the Cariloha Spa Robe. Available in your choice of two colors, black sand or coastal gray, the inside of the robe features a smooth, plush interior that is complemented by a velvety smooth sateen finish. Wrap yourself in its splendor and unwind. As one reviewer on Cariloha's website explained, "Super soft and comfy, it feels like a cozy hug every time I put it on."
With Cariloha Bamboo Two-Tone Bath Towels, you can say goodbye to unpleasant smells
Showers or baths offer a brief respite where you can literally and figuratively wash away the day. However, this moment of tranquility can easily be disrupted the minute you smell your towel. Keep the good vibes going with the perfectly plush and highly absorbent Cariloha Bamboo Two-Tone Bath Towels.
Because bamboo is a naturally odor-resistant material, your days of dealing with the smell of mildew will be long gone. With its sleek, smooth feel and four calming colors to choose from — oasis green, laguna blue, black sand, and coastal gray — bathing will never be the same.
Comfort and style are at the heart of Cariloha Women's and Men's Basics
Although primarily known for home essentials, Cariloha has a collection of apparel that includes socks and underwear for men and women. Just like the rest of their products, these are made with soft, sustainable bamboo.
True to their origins, many of their boxer briefs, crew socks, boyshorts, and other items feature aesthetically pleasing tropical- and ocean-themed designs, providing island bliss wherever you go. Cariloha Women's and Men's Basics are also suitable for sensitive skin and protect against odor. With underwear ranging from sizes small to 2XL and socks from small to large, Cariloha has you covered, whether you're looking for luxurious undergarments or forgot to pack these staples for your cruise or vacation.
Whether you're planning your next vacation or staycation, you're going to want to treat yourself, and Islands is here to help you do it. Enjoy 20% off these luxurious bamboo products at Cariloha.com using code ISLANDS20 at checkout.