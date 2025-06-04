Rick Steves Offers Training Exercises For The 'Competitive Sport' Of Packing For A Trip

As self-proclaimed "packing coaches," Rick Steves and his team suggest that you make time for an all-important practice run before heading to Europe. Pack everything you think you're going to need, and then walk around your hometown center (during rush hour if you're feeling brave) to get a sense of how you'd fare in a busy European city with your luggage. Steves reckons if you're not enjoying window shopping during your faux tourist day, it's time to head home and rethink those bags.

Phase two is the packing edit. Unpack everything, spread it out, and truly assess if you need it all. "Don't pack for the worst-case scenario," Steves says. It's not going to snow in April in Spain, and if it does, you can always grab things during your trip. Pick up whatever you need from a thrift shop, drugstore, or pharmacy for emergency toiletries. Separate your packing into two piles: essential and desirable. If it's not essential, you can pick it up if you need it along the way.

The third and final nugget of wisdom in Steves' post is that layers are your friend when it comes to clothing. You don't need a heavy coat in case it's cold one day. Pop on a shirt and hoodie under a light jacket, and you're good to go. The guru advises, "Whether traveling for three weeks or three months, pack exactly the same." Think as if you need to pack just one carry-on for a week-long trip, but use it for a longer amount of time. One week of clothes is enough if you remember to pack a little laundry detergent. You can even plan a laundry day into your trip, and if you're really meticulous, grab some packing cubes — although that's a debate that all travelers get fired up about. This is just one of Rick Steves' many genius travel tips up his sleeve after his years of guidebook writing. Thanks Rick!