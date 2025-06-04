Rick Steves Offers Training Exercises For The 'Competitive Sport' Of Packing For A Trip
If packing light was an Olympic sport, our hero Rick Steves would surely win gold. The travel expert plays with that sporting metaphor in an Instagram post on his profile, saying, "We believe packing light and right should be a competitive sport." The three phases of Steve's sportsman-like technique are outlined as: the trial run pack, the packing edit, and the art of layering.
Traveling with carry-on luggage only when you're on a multi-stop Europe trip is a smart move — not only do you shorten your travel time by avoiding waiting at the baggage claim, but you also reduce the risk of your luggage getting misplaced by the airline. While lost luggage usually makes its way back to you, if you're visiting a number of destinations, checked baggage can quickly become a headache to deal with. Just as important as time and security is physical ease. If you're hopping on and off of trains and buses, dragging a large suitcase or huge backpack takes its toll on your spine, and, as Steves points out, a lot of cute old-world accommodations in Europe won't have elevators. Imagine dragging your suitcase up a steep, winding stairway in Amsterdam, cursing the moment you decided to bring the heavy thing.
Oh, and let's not forget that most airlines charge you extra to check in a bag these days. We're looking at you, budget carriers, with your never-ending airline baggage fees. So, be safe, smart, save your dollars and pack your bags like an absolute winner. Sounds daunting? It doesn't need to be.
Packing light with Rick Steves
As self-proclaimed "packing coaches," Rick Steves and his team suggest that you make time for an all-important practice run before heading to Europe. Pack everything you think you're going to need, and then walk around your hometown center (during rush hour if you're feeling brave) to get a sense of how you'd fare in a busy European city with your luggage. Steves reckons if you're not enjoying window shopping during your faux tourist day, it's time to head home and rethink those bags.
Phase two is the packing edit. Unpack everything, spread it out, and truly assess if you need it all. "Don't pack for the worst-case scenario," Steves says. It's not going to snow in April in Spain, and if it does, you can always grab things during your trip. Pick up whatever you need from a thrift shop, drugstore, or pharmacy for emergency toiletries. Separate your packing into two piles: essential and desirable. If it's not essential, you can pick it up if you need it along the way.
The third and final nugget of wisdom in Steves' post is that layers are your friend when it comes to clothing. You don't need a heavy coat in case it's cold one day. Pop on a shirt and hoodie under a light jacket, and you're good to go. The guru advises, "Whether traveling for three weeks or three months, pack exactly the same." Think as if you need to pack just one carry-on for a week-long trip, but use it for a longer amount of time. One week of clothes is enough if you remember to pack a little laundry detergent. You can even plan a laundry day into your trip, and if you're really meticulous, grab some packing cubes — although that's a debate that all travelers get fired up about. This is just one of Rick Steves' many genius travel tips up his sleeve after his years of guidebook writing. Thanks Rick!