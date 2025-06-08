One Of Curaçao's Best Beaches Is A Slice Of Tropical Paradise With Plenty Of Amenities And Beauty
Forty miles north of the coast of Venezuela, Curaçao is one of the Caribbean's most captivating and diverse islands. A colorful and multi-cultural island nation with a rich past and a thriving present, Curaçao is part of a trio of islands known as the ABC islands, along with Aruba and the wildly underrated tropical paradise of Bonaire, Just 7.1 miles north of Curaçao International Airport, the capital city of Willemstad is a robust melting pot splashed in a sea of watercolor paint that intertwines Dutch history and Caribbean sensibilities. The diversity of languages, cuisine, and cultures fuses seamlessly into a warm and inviting mosaic. The arid-landscaped island is one of eight Caribbean islands safe from hurricanes, and its beaches are legendary. Topping the list of best beaches on the island is Cas Abao Beach.
Considered by many to be one of the most spectacular beaches in the region, travelers praise Cas Abao's natural beauty. The shimmering turquoise and cobalt waters are so breathtaking that even a crusty old pirate in the days of yore likely gaped in awe. Located approximately 20 miles north of Willemstad, Cas Abao is a must for any Curaçao visit or for those on a mission to discover the finest beach in the Caribbean.
What you need to know when visiting Cas Abao Beach
The only road leading into Cas Abao is unpaved and bumpy, but manageable for most vehicles. The best option is by car, as taxis are expensive. If you don't rent a car for the entire duration of your stay, it's still more economical to rent a car for one day than to take a cab, which costs approximately $170 round-trip. If you take a taxi, be sure you book a return time when you are dropped off, as no taxis are waiting in front of the beach. The beach staff can help if you experience difficulties.
Once you arrive at this tucked-away pocket of paradise, the parking and entrance fees are $6 Monday-Saturday and $7 on Sunday and holidays. This is for a maximum of four persons per vehicle. There is a charge of Nafl. 2,50 (approximately $1.40) per extra person. Once inside the gate, there's a $3 fee for a beach chair, which includes a shower token. Cas Abao is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Arrive early and grab a spot under one of the palapas or the tangled tree branches for shade from the scorching sun.
If you need to take your eyes off the stunning scenery for a moment and peek at your phone, ask the staff for the free Wi-Fi password. Water shoes are a must! The sand is full of rocks and coral at the water's edge, which is painful to navigate without shoes. Here's how to choose the right footwear for an aquatic adventure – better to be safe than screaming in agony.
The best way to spend the day at Cas Abao Beach
You don't have to do anything except revel in the beauty of your surroundings. Let the hum of the sea and the soft ocean breezes be your musical score. Motorized watersports, such as jet skis or water scooters, are not allowed. Instead, walk along the beach to B Diving & Watersports and let the team tell you all about the snorkeling, diving, and non-motorized water activities. B Diving is PADI certified and is as enthusiastic about taking you to the best spots to dive or snorkel as you are to discover them. If you'd rather keep your head above water, there are stand-up paddleboards and kayaks for rent. When the mood for indulgence strikes, head to Cas Abao's beachfront massage hut, Sensi Spa, where a talented masseuse will knead your cares away.
A day at the beach can work up an appetite. The beachfront snack bar has everything you need to fill up and cool off. The menu features sandwiches, salads, and snack foods, including local deep-fried delicacies like bitterballen and frikandel. The bar menu features a selection of wine, beer, and cocktails, including an icy margarita smoothie. If you fancy a full-service restaurant, but you don't want your beach day to end, there are a couple of great options, provided you don't mind a little drive. Just over 13 miles north is Playa Forti, where you can watch brave souls dive from cliffs while the sun sets, or head eight miles south to Playa Porto Marie, whose popular restaurant is the perfect culmination to a magical beach day. If you're heading back to Willemstad for dinner, check out our roundup of the five restaurants every foodie will want to try on a first visit to Curaçao.