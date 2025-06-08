One Of Curaçao's Best Beaches Is A Slice Of Tropical Paradise With Plenty Of Amenities And Beauty

The only road leading into Cas Abao is unpaved and bumpy, but manageable for most vehicles. The best option is by car, as taxis are expensive. If you don't rent a car for the entire duration of your stay, it's still more economical to rent a car for one day than to take a cab, which costs approximately $170 round-trip. If you take a taxi, be sure you book a return time when you are dropped off, as no taxis are waiting in front of the beach. The beach staff can help if you experience difficulties.

Once you arrive at this tucked-away pocket of paradise, the parking and entrance fees are $6 Monday-Saturday and $7 on Sunday and holidays. This is for a maximum of four persons per vehicle. There is a charge of Nafl. 2,50 (approximately $1.40) per extra person. Once inside the gate, there's a $3 fee for a beach chair, which includes a shower token. Cas Abao is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Arrive early and grab a spot under one of the palapas or the tangled tree branches for shade from the scorching sun.

If you need to take your eyes off the stunning scenery for a moment and peek at your phone, ask the staff for the free Wi-Fi password. Water shoes are a must! The sand is full of rocks and coral at the water's edge, which is painful to navigate without shoes. Here's how to choose the right footwear for an aquatic adventure – better to be safe than screaming in agony.