One Of The World's Best Skylines Is A Towering Baobab Boulevard Kissed By Gold Madagascar Sunsets

Madagascar, one of the largest islands on the planet, is called the "Great Red Island" thanks to its distinctive red soil. The only spot in the world you can see lemurs in the wild and sometimes nicknamed "the Eighth Continent" for its unique landscapes and wildlife that exist nowhere else, Madagascar is one of the best places to see baobab trees, an icon of Africa known as the "Tree of Life." It is, in fact, considered the "home of baobabs," as six of the nine subspecies of the tree are native to the island (two more subspecies are native to mainland Africa, and one is endemic to Australia).

Baobab trees get their nickname from the huge variety of uses for their bark and fruit, from medicine to food to paper, and their own ability to live for centuries — as long as 3,000 years! In addition, they're a keystone species of the African grasslands, slowing soil erosion, storing water, and providing sustenance. Baobabs are woven throughout the fabric of many African cultures and are often present in legends. The very appearance of the baobab tree is impressive and unique; the smooth, sturdy trunks appear to be roots-up towards the heavens, the source of the nickname of Africa's "upside-down tree." Although they're slow-growing, they still manage to grow to great heights, up to 100 feet (30 m).

You can find baobab trees all over the Great Red Island, but the specific destination that draws tourists from all over is the Allée des Baobabs, or Avenue of the Baobabs, in western Madagascar. This unassuming dirt road is flanked by baobab giants, which, especially at sunset, light up one of the world's most impressive horizons. Who needs a city skyline when Mother Earth can do it so much better?