Hawaii's Only Sake Brewery On The Flank Of Mauna Kea Has A Chic Restaurant Bursting With Tropical Flavors
When planning a trip to Hawaii, visions of flowery shirts, welcome leis, and mai tais on the beach naturally come to mind. And while embracing the Aloha Spirit of demonstrating good vibes and taking a load off is certainly worth it, there's something to be said for stepping off the well-worn path and trying something atypical. Islander Sake Brewery, a hidden gem nestled at the base of Mauna Kea volcano (one of the tallest and most remote places in Hawaii), has got you covered in that regard, currently being the only sake brewery in Hawaii.
Since opening shop in March 2020, Japanese nationals Chiaki Takahashi and Tama Hirose have been dazzling customers with enchanting sake blends like honeydew melon, spring rain, and lemon meringue. Mixing both Japanese ingredients and Hawaiian elements, such as volcanic water and melted snow, the brewery seamlessly bridges the two cultures to create an incredibly unique sake. You can sip these exquisite flavors by the glass, from the bottle, or by booking a tasting appointment at the brewery.
Tastings take place at Engawa, the chic, well-placed restaurant next door, and if you opt for a seat on the outdoor patio, you can take in a softly blowing island breeze, gently swaying palms, and a view of Hapuna Golf Course's velvet-green fairways.
Discover the secrets of Islander Sake Brewery and have an elegant dinner
The sacred art of sake-making and brewing techniques are revealed during 25- to 30-minute tours at Islander Brewery, which are shockingly affordable at less than $40 per person. Chiaki and Tama are frank about the ingredients in their sake, which include the expected rice, water, yeast, and koji. Typical of the international influences that tourists can expect from Hawaiian cuisine, the koji and 50% of the brewery's rice are from Japan. What's curious, though, is the fifth ingredient: plumeria-scented Hawaiian wind. It may seem odd that the breeze could influence the taste of sake, but in fact, expert sake brewers in Japan use the element (like the cold winds from the Rokkō Mountains) to effectively cool rice during sake production.
You can book a tasting appointment at Islander Sake Brewery without a tour or sit down for a seasonal prix fixe dinner at Engawa. While dining, you'll experience the thoughtful service and attention to detail that reflects the restaurant's "omotenashi" philosophy, or as previous customers on Google have put it, "great vibes throughout." Traditional Japanese dishes at the restaurant are bursting with tropical flavors and are sourced from local ingredients like Hawaiian ahi and daikon radish, ranging from fresh sashimi and shrimp dumplings to sushi and rice dishes.
A complimentary glass of Junmai Daiginjo sake comes with dinner at Engawa, and from there, each dish is paired with carefully selected sakes from the brewery. And as if there weren't enough refinement already, each type of sake is also assigned special Japanese glassware. The restaurant recommends making a reservation to best enjoy the impeccable service it has in store, along with the maelstrom of enriching flavors that will have you "mmm'ing" at every turn.
Keep the Islander Sake Brewery vibes going with its online store
You can continue enjoying the brews from Islander Sake with a purchase from their online store. Prices are great for entire bottles too, ranging from around $20 to $50. You'll see a full sake collection there, including fruity infusions like pineapple, lilikoi, and guava. Islander Sake Brewery produces unpasteurized sake, which is known for having a fresher, zingier taste.
Bottles are also available for purchase at dozens of locations on the Hawaiian archipelago, including Bottleheads in Kailua, Kahala Mkt in Kahala, and Don Quijote in Kaheka (all in Oahu). Restaurant findings include Lucky Belly in Chinatown and Izakaya Matsuri in Ala Moana in Oahu; plus, you can visit Miyo's Restaurant on the Big Island. If you're trying pairings at home, Wine and Spirit Education Trust educator Natsuki Kikuya suggests pairing dishes like pesto pasta and Indian curries with ginjo sake, or blue cheeses with daiginjo sake.
Islander Sake Brewery is about a 30-minute drive north of Kona International Airport, located off Kauna'oa Drive in the Waimea area of the Big Island. While the Hapuna Golf Course is currently undergoing renovations and is temporarily closed, the brewery and restaurant are open. You can make a dinner reservation from Monday to Saturday at either 5:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.