Hawaii's Only Sake Brewery On The Flank Of Mauna Kea Has A Chic Restaurant Bursting With Tropical Flavors

When planning a trip to Hawaii, visions of flowery shirts, welcome leis, and mai tais on the beach naturally come to mind. And while embracing the Aloha Spirit of demonstrating good vibes and taking a load off is certainly worth it, there's something to be said for stepping off the well-worn path and trying something atypical. Islander Sake Brewery, a hidden gem nestled at the base of Mauna Kea volcano (one of the tallest and most remote places in Hawaii), has got you covered in that regard, currently being the only sake brewery in Hawaii.

Since opening shop in March 2020, Japanese nationals Chiaki Takahashi and Tama Hirose have been dazzling customers with enchanting sake blends like honeydew melon, spring rain, and lemon meringue. Mixing both Japanese ingredients and Hawaiian elements, such as volcanic water and melted snow, the brewery seamlessly bridges the two cultures to create an incredibly unique sake. You can sip these exquisite flavors by the glass, from the bottle, or by booking a tasting appointment at the brewery.

Tastings take place at Engawa, the chic, well-placed restaurant next door, and if you opt for a seat on the outdoor patio, you can take in a softly blowing island breeze, gently swaying palms, and a view of Hapuna Golf Course's velvet-green fairways.