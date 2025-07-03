Florida Opened An Underwater Snorkel Trail Packed With Statues, Sea Creatures, And Coral-Saving Art

In Florida, there's a spot where you can leave your hotel, walk down to the shore, and find yourself swimming between colorful angelfish and mermaid statues. Florida has some of the best beaches for snorkeling, and they're surprisingly accessible. While one of Florida's best snorkeling spots, Biscayne Bay National Park, is a cool spot full of shipwrecks just outside of Miami, about 55 miles north from there, you'll get to the shore of Hollywood, Florida. Here, an underwater sculpture garden called Guardians of the Reef invites snorkelers to swim among statues and marine life while doubling as a coral reef nursery.

The nonprofit Ocean Rescue Alliance International began placing the sculptures off the Hollywood coast in May 2025 to address dying reefs. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), over 90% of Florida's southern barrier reef has died since the 1980s. The Guardians of the Reef sites — there are four in total along Hollywood Beach — are designed to restore some of what's been lost. Each of the sculptural structures are also resilient coral habitats. Beachgoers can come to snorkel among the artificial reef created along Hollywood Beach, but they can also participate in adding corals and building the reef, which helps conserve the ecosystems that support coastal life.