The Caribbean's Best Beach Has No Roads, No Hotels, And Nothing But Perfect Water In Every Direction
The Caribbean is renowned for its incredible beaches, with millions of tourists enjoying its white sands and crystal clear waters every year. One of the Caribbean's best beaches isn't often on guests' itineraries, however, with no roads leading to this lesser-known gem. Recently recognized as one of the best beaches in the world and the number one beach in the Caribbean, Canto de la Playa is a pristine marvel that's a must-visit for anyone traveling to the tropical paradise.
Located in the Dominican Republic, Canto de la Playa boasts a rare escape into pure nature. Unlike commercial resort areas in the region, the remote beach stands out for having no hotels, bars, or souvenir stands. And with it being accessible only by boat, guests can expect no noisy crowds in this serene destination that fully captures the breathtaking beauty of the Caribbean.
Canto de la Playa is a pristine Carribean gem
Found on the far end of Saona Island in the Dominican Republic, Canto de la Playa offers a unique experience worth traveling for in the Caribbean. The ultra-fine sands are soft and golden, and the calm turquoise waters are said to be the clearest and most vibrant in the area. Surrounded by a lush palm canopy, guests can relax in the shade and listen to the gentle lapping of the waves and occasional birdcalls. There are no markets or loud music here that can spoil the ambiance.
For those seeking the Caribbean's purest form, Canto de la Playa is a destination that shouldn't be skipped. A Tripadvisor review by thetrustytripgal raves about the beach's stunning water. "I have never seen such a beautiful beach in my whole life," she writes. "When you see the videos of the water and sands on [Instagram], you think it is edited to make it look more colourful but I can hands down say that it truly looks that beautiful!" Sunbathing, snorkeling, and enjoying a piña colada under a palm tree make up the perfect visit to the hidden stretch of paradise.
Planning your trip to Canto de la Playa
It may be off the beaten path, but getting to Canto de la Playa is easier than it seems. Bayahíbe is the nearest major town to the idyllic beach. If you fly into La Romana International Airport (LRM), a one-way taxi to Bayahíbe costs about $35 for the 20-minute ride. Canto de la Playa is a short journey from the Caribbean's best resorts, like those found in Bayahíbe. Popular hotels include Secrets La Romana Resort & Spa and Sunscape Dominicus La Romana, which offer luxurious accommodations. There are also more affordable options like Los Flamencos Aparthotel and Hotel Villa Iguana, which have all the necessities for much cheaper rates.
Most tours to the beach depart from Bayahíbe, as Saona Island is just a 45-minute speedboat ride or roughly 28 miles away. There are also longer Catamaran trips, which pause at busier beaches like Playa El Gato or Mano Juan before heading out to Canto de la Playa.
These island tours are often day-long excursions that include multiple stops such as snorkeling breaks, visits to local communities, and trips to the local marine turtle sanctuary. These tours typically cost around $85 to $100 per adult, depending on the operator, point of departure, and itinerary. With complementary hotel transportation and experienced guides, these excursions to Canto de la Playa are a breeze. Snorkel gear and snacks are often provided; guests just need to pack the usual essentials like sunscreen, a hat, and water. With minimal hassle and maximum reward, a day trip to Canto de la Playa is the easiest way to escape the crowds and experience the Caribbean's finest beach.