The Caribbean's Best Beach Has No Roads, No Hotels, And Nothing But Perfect Water In Every Direction

It may be off the beaten path, but getting to Canto de la Playa is easier than it seems. Bayahíbe is the nearest major town to the idyllic beach. If you fly into La Romana International Airport (LRM), a one-way taxi to Bayahíbe costs about $35 for the 20-minute ride. Canto de la Playa is a short journey from the Caribbean's best resorts, like those found in Bayahíbe. Popular hotels include Secrets La Romana Resort & Spa and Sunscape Dominicus La Romana, which offer luxurious accommodations. There are also more affordable options like Los Flamencos Aparthotel and Hotel Villa Iguana, which have all the necessities for much cheaper rates.

Most tours to the beach depart from Bayahíbe, as Saona Island is just a 45-minute speedboat ride or roughly 28 miles away. There are also longer Catamaran trips, which pause at busier beaches like Playa El Gato or Mano Juan before heading out to Canto de la Playa.

These island tours are often day-long excursions that include multiple stops such as snorkeling breaks, visits to local communities, and trips to the local marine turtle sanctuary. These tours typically cost around $85 to $100 per adult, depending on the operator, point of departure, and itinerary. With complementary hotel transportation and experienced guides, these excursions to Canto de la Playa are a breeze. Snorkel gear and snacks are often provided; guests just need to pack the usual essentials like sunscreen, a hat, and water. With minimal hassle and maximum reward, a day trip to Canto de la Playa is the easiest way to escape the crowds and experience the Caribbean's finest beach.