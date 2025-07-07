Oahu's Most Sacred Temple Site Offers Breathtaking Views With Hawaii's Peaceful Energy

Hidden in the urban wildlife sanctuary of Kawainui in Kailua, Oahu, lies an ancient slice of Hawaiian spiritual history. The Ulupō Heiau Sacred Site is one of Oahu's most important historical temples. It's also the island's oldest heiau — a traditional Hawaiian place of worship where prayers and ceremonies were practiced by the native islanders for thousands of years and some still host spiritual gatherings and receive offerings to this day. Ulupō Heiau's location amidst the breathtaking views of the Kawainui Marsh make it a peaceful sanctuary to rest your mind and connect with what once was.

This open-air temple is made up of a huge, 140 by 180-foot stone platform, with several terraces and walls 30 feet high. It's believed that this structure was once a tall tower and was built by Menehune. In folklore, the Menehune were believed to be a mystical dwarf-like humans that inhabited the forests and possessed magical powers. In reality, the structure was likely built by the original people who lived on Oahu before the Polynesians settled in Hawaii around 300 to 600 B.C.

Ulupō was at its most powerful in the mid 18th century, when Oahu chiefs lived there and took advantage of the fish pond and access to the nearby canoe launch point. The site was abandoned after Oahu was conquered in the 1780s. In the past 50 years, it has been restored as a state monument.