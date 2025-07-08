Rick Steves Suggests Sacrificing Luggage Space To Pack Your 'Guilty Pleasure' (And Here's What What His Is)

Chances are you won't need every article of clothing you're tempted to pack for a trip. According to a survey by travel company Upgraded Points, 45% of Americans purposefully overpack when traveling, a tendency rooted in anxiety about the unknown. While travel preparedness is, of course, wise, travel experts say a few game-changing hacks for saving space in your luggage can help you stay efficient and avoid overpacking. Still, Rick Steves, an expert in packing light, has one surprising piece of advice for packers and overpackers alike: Bring one guilty-pleasure item to help set yourself up for a successful trip. Steves' guilty pleasure is noise-canceling headphones that shut out the chaos and help him relax when he's on a plane or train.

Prioritizing a guilty-pleasure item when traveling can help ease anxiety and make an unfamiliar place feel safer while boosting your mood and reducing burnout. This will allow you to face travel challenges confidently and stay present, getting the most out of your travel experiences. Reddit users have discussed their favorite guilty pleasures: One brings a portable noise machine/Bluetooth speaker, and sometimes a silk robe. "Not at all versatile but makes all my evenings feel a little more lux and comfy," she admits. Others prefer a copy of their favorite "emergency" book, slippers, or a portable kettle for that life-giving tea time.

Online, some travelers insist that headphones don't even qualify as a guilty pleasure, arguing that it's a necessity to respect others. "Don't be that person in the hostel/train/plane who thinks their speaker is okay. It's not," says Reddit user Temperoar. "If over-ear headphones won't fit, earbuds exist. If battery is an issue, wired options exist." Regardless of your preference, consider what small items bring you joy in your everyday life. If it helps you feel relaxed, rested, or just more like yourself, it might be worth the luggage space.