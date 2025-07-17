How To Plan For Disaster-Free Travel When Mercury Is In Retrograde, According To Astrologers

If you've been on social media in the last few years, you've more than likely been exposed to the term "Mercury retrograde." Whether it be from a moon-eyed astrologer warning about travel interruptions and technological glitches, or an uninformed meme poking fun at Mercury being in Gatorade again, awareness of the mysterious phenomenon has become ingrained into our collective consciousness — and yet, a lot of people don't even know what it means.

Even when the definition is hazy, the commonly relayed message of Mercury in retrograde is crystal clear: don't travel. So, what if you've already booked your journey to a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you don't want to miss out on, and later realize your travel dates land amidst those ill-fated weeks that Mercury is in retrograde? Do you try to cancel your non-refundable airfare, insisting to a customer service representative who's heard every excuse in the book that the planets are making it unsafe for you to travel at the moment? Or, do you ignore the fear-mongering on social media, take the trip, and hope for the best?

Wherever Mercury is — in retrograde, in the microwave, or simply in the universe — you don't have to let another planet dictate what you do on Earth. However, there are some things to be aware of, and knowledge is the best tool for weathering the storm of an ominous astrological forecast.