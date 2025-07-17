How To Plan For Disaster-Free Travel When Mercury Is In Retrograde, According To Astrologers
If you've been on social media in the last few years, you've more than likely been exposed to the term "Mercury retrograde." Whether it be from a moon-eyed astrologer warning about travel interruptions and technological glitches, or an uninformed meme poking fun at Mercury being in Gatorade again, awareness of the mysterious phenomenon has become ingrained into our collective consciousness — and yet, a lot of people don't even know what it means.
Even when the definition is hazy, the commonly relayed message of Mercury in retrograde is crystal clear: don't travel. So, what if you've already booked your journey to a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you don't want to miss out on, and later realize your travel dates land amidst those ill-fated weeks that Mercury is in retrograde? Do you try to cancel your non-refundable airfare, insisting to a customer service representative who's heard every excuse in the book that the planets are making it unsafe for you to travel at the moment? Or, do you ignore the fear-mongering on social media, take the trip, and hope for the best?
Wherever Mercury is — in retrograde, in the microwave, or simply in the universe — you don't have to let another planet dictate what you do on Earth. However, there are some things to be aware of, and knowledge is the best tool for weathering the storm of an ominous astrological forecast.
What is Mercury in Retrograde?
So, is Mercury really spinning backwards through our solar system? The short answer: no. According to the Planetary Society, "Retrograde motion is technically called 'apparent retrograde motion' since it's not an actual change in the planet's motion through space, but rather an effect caused by our perspective from Earth." In other words, Mercury isn't actually moving in reverse. It's simply an optical illusion. Have you ever been sitting inside a train when another train starts moving forward beside you, and you get that momentary feeling like your train is moving in reverse? It's a similar phenomenon when a planet is in apparent retrograde motion.
Mercury isn't the only planet that retrogrades. They all do. However, the length of time it takes a planet to complete its orbit around the sun affects the frequency at which it goes into retrograde. Earth takes 365 days to complete a trip around the sun (hence, why a year is 365 days long), while Mercury takes just 88 days. Subsequently, Mercury takes three to four trips around the sun in the time that it takes the Earth to take one. So as Mercury's "train" is whizzing past Earth's — for around three weeks — it appears to be rolling in the opposite direction, marking the treacherous Mercury retrograde dates that social media warns us about.
In terms of astrology, each of the ten planetary bodies is linked to a different aspect of our lives. Mercury is the planet of communication, ruling all forms from verbal expression to the written word. So, when the planet of communication appears to be moving off-kilter, it's believed to disrupt the natural order of things related to transmitting and receiving messages, processing information, operating technology, and yes, traveling. This is what all those online astrologers are trying to tell you.
Is it safe to travel when Mercury is in retrograde?
If you're talking to a scientist, chances are they'll tell you that the effects of Mercury in retrograde are a myth. As Jean-Luc Margot, a planetary astronomer and professor at UCLA, told Live Science: "The idea that the gravity from these very distant bodies affects our lives in some way just doesn't work in the framework of physics."
However, from an astrologer's standpoint, the impact that celestial bodies have on human bodies and earthly matters is very real. If your beliefs fall on the astrological side of the spectrum, and you're worried about traveling during Mercury retrograde, don't panic. If you think that Mercury retrograde days are among the worst days of the year to fly, there's no need to cancel your vacation plans and forgo communication until the planet appears to be moving forward again. Of course, there are a few things you have no control over, like flight delays and computer errors at the check-in counter — in which case, it's wise to be mentally prepared for things beyond your control. However, there are plenty of things you can do to minimize the risk of travel disasters without avoiding travel altogether.
An article published on Lonely Planet encourages Mercury retrograde travelers to slow down, double-check everything, and plan ahead thoroughly. For clarification, "slowing down" doesn't mean dragging your heels about getting to the airport and arriving with only seconds to spare. Rather, give yourself plenty of time to pack and prepare so you can take things slow before heading to the airport. It's also wise to leave before you think you have to, and arrive at the airport early. That way, you can saunter leisurely through the terminal instead of sprinting to your gate 'Home Alone' style.
Other ways to safely navigate Mercury retrograde
For vehicular travel, proceed with more caution on the road than usual. It's believed that more automobile accidents occur during Mercury retrograde periods, so avoiding reckless and speedy driving is crucial. Since mechanical malfunctions are also known to see an uptick during this time, getting an oil change and a basic checkup for your car may save you from breaking down mid-trip. Regardless of what your astrological beliefs are, Rick Steves suggests several things that you should always do before traveling, whatever direction Mercury appears to be moving in.
Per astrologer Karen A. Kay via Daily Horoscope, it's recommended not to rely on technology. Since gadgets like phones, computers, and navigation devices are known to glitch during Mercury retrograde, always have a backup, such as a fold-out paper map and a notepad with emergency contact numbers jotted down in case your phone goes haywire. Print out that boarding pass and, if you're ridesharing to the airport, have multiple apps downloaded ahead of time in case one stops working.
If you're relying heavily on technology for your travels, Sea Witch Botanicals suggests backing up needed files, decluttering your digital space, double-checking passwords on any travel apps, and making copies of important documents. It's also generally advised not to make any big decisions or sign contracts. Sometimes, vacations can inspire impulse purchases like a new RV or boat. If you can, wait until you get home. Otherwise, review everything carefully before signing a contract.
Spiritual ways to prepare for Mercury Retrograde
In addition to physically preparing for Mercury retrograde, there are ways you can spiritually prepare yourself for traveling during this period. The best way to do this is by clearing your energy and the energy around you before setting out with a smudging ritual. Per Wicked Obscura, the smudging ritual, which is done with a stick of sage or palo santo paired with organizing your thoughts and setting clear intentions, helps prepare for the incoming retrograde.
If you aren't familiar with smudging, it's important to note that it isn't just lighting a stick on fire and waving it around in hopes that its smoke will magically fix everything around you. It's not a magic wand. Smudging is an ancient ritual that dates back thousands of years, and it's believed to clear negative energies and protect positive energies. However, the ritual only has as much power as you give it. Meaning, you have to smudge with intention by visualizing the desired outcome (such as lying on a sun-kissed beach without a care in the world) in order to manifest it.
If you don't want to perform a ritual, but are still looking for a little spiritual good luck charm to keep you safe during your travels, carrying a crystal can give you some peace of mind. Energy Muse recommends using black tourmaline and amazonite in particular, which are said to provide protective energy and mental flexibility, both essential things to have during travel. For general survival during Mercury retrograde, carrying a hematite stone is great for helping you stay grounded. As with smudging, the crystals only have the power you give them, so intention is everything. With the right mindset and the right preparation, traveling during Mercury retrograde can prove to be a disaster-free journey.