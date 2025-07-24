One Of Atlanta's Most Walkable Districts Dazzles With Festival Beats, Rooftop Bites, And Artful Green Space

High-rises, high-rated hotels, and high-end stores are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what Midtown Atlanta has to offer. It's Georgia's fifth most walkable district, where over 17,000 residents have just about anything they might need a short walk away. An average day off here consists of hitting one or more cultural events, doing a little forest bathing at one of the neighborhood's green spaces, and caping off the day at one of the trendy restaurants or bars.

The secret to Midtown Atlanta's walkability is over 40 miles of sidewalks that connect the neighborhood's major attractions and sightseeing spots. The streets are not just freshly paved; they are lined with over 70 public art installations and abundant greenery to make any stroll pleasant, in any season.

If you're not already in Midtown, don't fret. Public transportation makes it an easy area to get to. Hop on the subway right from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for about 20 minutes — also known as the busiest airport in the world — and get off anywhere between Civic Center and Arts Center stations on the Gold or Red subway lines. Free buses take you around the district's major attractions. And if you're driving into Atlanta, Interstates 75 or 85 pass by the east side of Midtown. It's no surprise, then, that 7 million people visit Midtown every year.