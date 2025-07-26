Does A Garment Bag Count As A Carry On Or A Personal Item?

You're all set to fly to a foreign locale for that important business meeting or destination wedding — the tickets are booked and the bags are packed following the 54321 rule. You've also got that stunner of a dress or sharp suit ironed and ready to go in your travel garment bag. There's just one pesky question that remains unresolved: Is this bag a carry-on or a personal item?

If you guessed that it would count as a personal item, you'd be in the majority — it makes sense, as a garment bag is typically much smaller and lighter than the maximum size restriction of a carry-on (anywhere from 15 to 40 pounds). But in fact, you'd be wrong: All U.S.-based airlines and many international ones consider a garment bag to be a carry-on. Additionally, the size of the bag doesn't seem to matter — it's still a carry-on even if it's as small as a purse. This means that if you were planning on bringing a camera bag, daypack, or laptop case, you'd unfortunately only be allowed to take that item and your garment bag with you on the plane.

The information can be a bit murky, as each carrier has its own regulations. Some airlines make no mention of garment bags at all, while others don't clearly specify their policy. It's always best to check the restrictions for your specific carrier to avoid those never-ending airline baggage fees — and keep in mind that they may differ depending on which class of ticket you've purchased. However, if you can't find the airline's policy or if the terms are confusing, your best bet is to assume you won't be able to travel with an additional carry-on and plan accordingly.