The Caribbean's Best Retirement Destination Is A Dazzling Island Country With Lush Mountains And Beaches

If you've worked hard your whole life and now you're dreaming of a Caribbean retirement, the dual-island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis –– or St. Christopher and Nevis, according to the nation's constitution –– just might be calling your name. Located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, the islands are situated about 1,300 miles southeast of Miami. The English-speaking country is known for its tranquility, which is perfect for retirees, as well as its beautiful mountains and white and black sand beaches.

For most travelers, the easiest way to reach this destination is via Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB). The airport is located near Basseterre, St. Kitts with direct flights from multiple major U.S. cities, including Miami, Charlotte, Boston, and New York. From the airport, it's a 25-to-45-minute ferry ride from Basseterre Pier in St. Kitts and Charlestown Pier in Nevis. Alternatively, you can also try booking a speed boat or an extremely short flight to Nevis.

Retirees love St. Kitts and Nevis for its growing expat community. The Citizenship by Investment program (CBI), which began in 1984, offers appealing tax incentives and property ownership options for retirees who can afford to make a government-approved Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC) starting at $250,000 USD.