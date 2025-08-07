This Connecticut Town Inspires Fictional Worlds With Historic Sites, Cafes, A Magical Inn, And Bookstore
Whether you watched "Gilmore Girls" or not, there's something universally charming about the small-town New England experience the show depicts. In Connecticut, there's more than one town that seems exactly like it's plucked from the show's set. New Milford, Litchfield, and Kent are all towns in Connecticut that have claim to have inspired Stars Hollow, the town where the "Gilmore Girls" characters live.
However, the real inspiration for Stars Hollow can be found in the tiny town of Washington Depot, Connecticut. This beautiful community is, in fact, a village — one of five situated within the larger town of Washington, Connecticut. Television writer Amy Sherman-Palladino was so charmed after her visit to the Mayflower Inn & Spa in Washington Depot that she wrote the pilot for "Gilmore Girls" the very next day, according to her interview with Deseret News. "If I can make people feel this much of what I felt walking around this fairy town, I thought that would be wonderful," she said.
Situated in Litchfield County, Washington is a small and tightly-knit community of around 4,000 residents — much like the small town of Stars Hollow, where the characters in the show are always in each another's business (for better or for worse). It takes under two hours to drive to the Washington, Connecticut area from New York City, making it an easy weekend destination for folks needing an escape from urban life. You can also fly into any New York City airport and take the Metro North Railroad to either Wingdale or Dover Plains, New York. From there, a taxi or Uber takes fewer than 30 minutes. From charming historical sites to cozy cafes and bookstores, the village of Washington Depot, Connecticut deserves a spot on your New England itinerary.
Cozy reads and cafe treats in Washington Depot
When you arrive in Washington Depot, be sure to pay a visit to The Hickory Stick Bookshop. This independent bookseller has been a mainstay in Washington Depot for more than seven decades. This adorable book store is perfect for any bibliophiles like Rory, who loves to cozy up with a good novel. The store's website even has a "Gilmore Girls" section, where the owners describe places around town that inspired Sherman-Palladino's hit series. There's also a "Gilmore Girls" shelf where you can find books related to the show and its cast, as well as themed memorabilia.
Second to the bookshop, The Hickory Stick staff suggest stopping at Marty's Cafe. This cafe prides itself on being a warm, cozy space that serves delicious freshly-baked pastries, breakfast, and lunch made from local ingredients. Although it's not technically inspired by Luke's Diner from the show, Marty's has a similar community-oriented atmosphere where locals and visitors alike are welcome to gather.
Washington Depot's magical inn and historic sites
No real-life "Gilmore Girls" town would be complete without a majestic inn. In Washington Depot, you'll find the Mayflower Inn & Spa — the place where it all began. A quick stroll around this magical property and you'll see why Sherman-Palladino was so captivated by the country charm, nature, and overall beauty of this place. The Mayflower Inn is a luxury property that offers numerous wellness services, premium amenities, high-end restaurants, and elegant suites, some of which cost well over $2,000 per night, at the time of writing.
There's much more to Washington, Connecticut than just its Stars Hollow charm. It's also a rich with history. The Gunn Memorial Library & Museum is located in a historic residence that dates back to the 1780s. The museum features rotating exhibitions that showcase historical artifacts, books, and artwork, with a peaceful garden located on the grounds. To learn more about the Indigenous tribes that inhabited the area long before it became known as Washington, Connecticut, pay a visit to the Institute for American Indian Studies Museum. Home to 300,000 archeological artifacts dating back 12,000 years, this Washington museum offers an extraordinary glimpse into the Indigenous way of life.