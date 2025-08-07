This Connecticut Town Inspires Fictional Worlds With Historic Sites, Cafes, A Magical Inn, And Bookstore

Whether you watched "Gilmore Girls" or not, there's something universally charming about the small-town New England experience the show depicts. In Connecticut, there's more than one town that seems exactly like it's plucked from the show's set. New Milford, Litchfield, and Kent are all towns in Connecticut that have claim to have inspired Stars Hollow, the town where the "Gilmore Girls" characters live.

However, the real inspiration for Stars Hollow can be found in the tiny town of Washington Depot, Connecticut. This beautiful community is, in fact, a village — one of five situated within the larger town of Washington, Connecticut. Television writer Amy Sherman-Palladino was so charmed after her visit to the Mayflower Inn & Spa in Washington Depot that she wrote the pilot for "Gilmore Girls" the very next day, according to her interview with Deseret News. "If I can make people feel this much of what I felt walking around this fairy town, I thought that would be wonderful," she said.

Situated in Litchfield County, Washington is a small and tightly-knit community of around 4,000 residents — much like the small town of Stars Hollow, where the characters in the show are always in each another's business (for better or for worse). It takes under two hours to drive to the Washington, Connecticut area from New York City, making it an easy weekend destination for folks needing an escape from urban life. You can also fly into any New York City airport and take the Metro North Railroad to either Wingdale or Dover Plains, New York. From there, a taxi or Uber takes fewer than 30 minutes. From charming historical sites to cozy cafes and bookstores, the village of Washington Depot, Connecticut deserves a spot on your New England itinerary.