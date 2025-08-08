North Carolina's Unique Blue Ridge Trail Is A Collection Of Mountain Rivers For Unmatched Snorkeling

Visions of snorkeling naturally bring to mind exotic locales teeming with ultra-blue waters, billowy sea creatures, and thriving coral reefs. While plenty of stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S. fit this bill, one of the country's most unmatched snorkeling adventures can be found in the rivers flowing through North Carolina's majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. These ancient waterways are home to a fascinating and diverse freshwater fish habitat that you can explore on the Blue Ridge Snorkel Trail, a hand-picked selection of 10 public rivers brimming with marvelous and extensively cataloged wildlife.

The network of rivers comprising the Blue Ridge Snorkel Trail was chosen by Luke Etchison, an aquatic biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, along with several of his biologist and photographer friends who were passionate about conserving and documenting the rivers' magical underwater world.

More than 50 rivers roll through the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the trail's founders chose their 10 channels owing to their clarity and diversity of fish. The rivers span 10 counties in western North Carolina, with each site marked by meticulous signage detailing the magnificent array of fish snorkelers can expect to discover.