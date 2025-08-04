Readers' Choice Awards - Best Hawaiian Cruises
While many travelers fly between the islands, taking a Hawaiian cruise allows you to experience the magic of the state from a different perspective. Instead of rushing between attractions or plane connections, you can enjoy views of volcanic peaks and black-sand beaches at a slower pace, all while unpacking just once. Whether you prefer a party atmosphere or more of an air of quiet luxury between excursions, there's an itinerary to fit your vibe (and budget).
Islands has curated a list of the top 15 Hawaiian cruises based on their reputations among travelers. Key aspects like amenities, entertainment variety, opportunities to experience the state, and overall value for the price of the trip also factored in. To help us pinpoint the best of the best, we invite you to cast your vote in our latest round of Readers' Choice Awards. After voting closes on September 1, we'll share the 10 winners, including the cruise that claimed first place. It doesn't matter if you're new to cruises or a seasoned island-hopper — these ships allow you to explore the wonders of Hawaii with less hassle.
Anthem of the Seas, Royal Caribbean
A simply beautiful cruise ship with a reputation for overall quality and customer service, Anthem of the Seas offers 8-night, 9-night, and 12-night one-way Hawaiian cruises to or from British Columbia, starting at around $850 per person for couples. Depending on the cruise, which runs between Vancouver and O'ahu, the itinerary may include a stop in Seattle, Washington, and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, with a jaunt down the Nāpali Coast. Guests of the nearly 5,000-passenger ship can experience a view of the ocean as they've never seen it before in the North Star capsule, a 360-degree glass-enclosed capsule offering mind-blowing panoramic vistas. At 300 feet above sea level, the mobile capsule earned a place in the "Guinness Book of World Records" in 2016.
This is the kind of cruise that has a little something for many types of travelers. Think accessible excursions that make it possible for folks with all levels of mobility to get out and explore Hawaii with everyone else. Non-drinkers also won't feel left out, as the cruise offers an add-on refreshments package that spans a wide range of milkshakes, juices, coffees, teas, fountain drinks, and exciting mocktails like an alcohol-free pineapple guava sangria or lavender daiquiri. A basic cruise booking is fairly all-inclusive and features dining at several complimentary restaurants and access to a host of entertainment options like waterslides, mini golf, ziplining, and live performances.
Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Cruises
The 2,918-occupancy Celebrity Edge offers a few options for Hawaiian travelers. Starting at just shy of $1,000 per person, guests can take an 8- or 10-day one-way cruise between O'ahu and Vancouver with stops in Hilo and Kailua-Kona. Or if you're looking to extend the adventure through French Polynesia and New Zealand, Celebrity Edge offers a Tahitian Treasures cruise, an 18-night or 19-night one-way cruise running between O'ahu and Sydney, Australia, starting at around $2,000 per traveler.
Celebrity Edge is a favorite among veteran travelers who have cruised on a long list of ships. Unlike some other cruise ships where guests tend to be elbow-to-elbow in busy areas like the Lido deck, the Celebrity Edge has plenty of room for all its guests in shared spaces. There's also a sprawling casino to pass the time in.
The ship boasts the widest range of accommodations on any Celebrity vessel, including quite a few more indulgent options like two-story staterooms and the roomy infinite verandas that seem to open right up to the ocean. All bookings come with standard amenities like all-inclusive dining and a broad selection of entertainment options. Guests in Celebrity Edge's premium suites at The Retreat enjoy a butler, stocked minibar, destination experience specialist, and plenty of other premium amenities.
Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Cruises
Like its sister ship the Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Solstice's Hawaii trips tend to rate very highly among frequent cruisers. Clean, friendly, and welcoming to everyone, Celebrity offers a classy, high-quality cruise to sail Hawaii without the hard-party energy of some cruise lines. The 2,852-occupancy ship boasts a classic, attractive appeal after getting refurbished just a few years back.
While Celebrity Solstice has received some reviews calling it outdated and run-down, Celebrity Cruises recently announced plans for a major renovation slated to debut in March 2026, breathing new life into an already well-liked ship. Like the Edge, stateroom travelers get an all-inclusive experience featuring complimentary food and snacks in designated restaurants along with a fairly long list of activities and entertainment to take advantage of. The Solstice offers 9-day or 11-day cruises between O'ahu and Vancouver beginning at around $1,000 per guest.
Coral Princess, Princess Cruises
Cruise guests who feel overwhelmed by the massive scale and crowds of many cruise lines tend to love the Coral Princess. Built in 2002, the Panamax ship is much smaller than many modern cruise ships, accommodating just under 2,000 passengers, and was designed to easily fit through the locks of the Panama Canal. The ship's long list of included amenities focus on providing a classic, relaxing cruise with an emphasis on top-tier service rather than flashy, kid-centric entertainment or party vibes. Think formal dinners, comedy shows, and evenings out at the casino. That's by no means to say Coral Princess is a grown-ups only ship. Its multi-generational experience includes custom activities for children of all ages and even a lounge for teens.
Like "The Love Boat," the 1980s TV show that scored the cruise line a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, Coral Princess offers an intimate cruise as the perfect backdrop for a Hawaiian excursion. And unlike many Hawaiian cruises, the Coral Princess gives guests a chance to truly experience the islands. Beginning at just under $2,300, the 16-day round trip Hawaiian cruise departs from Vancouver, spending five full days at sea before landing in Honolulu. Over the next few days, it stops at Kauai, Hilo, and Kahului, offering a full day for excursions at each location before spending six days at sea on the way back to Vancouver.
Discovery Princess, Princess Cruises
With a guest capacity of 3,660, the 19-deck Discovery Princess is a beautiful modern cruise ship with just about anything guests could want on board. Christened in spring 2022, Discovery Princess is one of the fleet's newest ships and offers Princess' MedallionClass technology, which lets guests pay with a wearable "medallion." While Discovery Princess is not the top tier of decadence or luxury, the friendly ship features a reliably good guest experience with an emphasis on attentive customer service and tends to attract a pretty mild-mannered crowd as opposed to the party types that some cruise lines tend to court.
Cruise lovers with seasickness tendencies generally find the Discovery Princess comfortable and easy on their symptoms. This attractive ship also offers one of the more budget-friendly ways to see Hawaii, including an outstanding deal on a cruise for guests who want to start their journey in Honolulu. The 10-night cruise travels from Honolulu to Vancouver and starts at around $1,300 per person for couples with third and fourth guests free.
Travelers seeking respite from other passengers' mini-mes can escape to the Sanctuary, the adults-only top deck retreat. In a world where room service rollbacks sadly seem to be becoming the norm, the steward service on this ship is said to be practically telepathic. The well-appointed cabins are tastefully designed and boast some of the most comfortable beds in the cruise industry. Entertainment options include a casino, Broadway-style performances, a jazz club, and more.
Disney Wonder, Disney Cruise Line
If you've ever had the pleasure of spending time at a Disney Resort, you know that Disney is known for infusing magic into every aspect of the guest experience, from the impeccably clean theme parks and resort grounds to the character wake-up calls available on request. Disney Cruise ships like the floating amusement park Disney Treasure and the art nouveau-inspired Disney Wonder bring that magic to the seas, where guests can set sail on a dreamy Hawaiian cruise on a wave of pixie dust. The Wonder's 10-night Hawaii cruises sail one-way between Vancouver and Honolulu, passing by Nāwiliwili, Kahului, and Hilo.
You don't have to be a Disney fan to enjoy this cruise, but if you are you'll be in seventh heaven. Disney magic is everywhere on this 2,700-guestship, including the themed restaurants like the health-minded Daisy's De-Lites, Pinocchio's Pizzeria, the Cajun spot Tiana's Place, and a gorgeous French continental seafood spot called Triton's. Broadway-style performances such as "Frozen, A Musical Spectacular," themed character dance parties, kids clubs, and more all dazzle with that Disney flair. And when you're ready for a break from the Mouseketeer-aged passengers, there's an adults-only after hours district and Quiet Cove, a kid-free pool deck.
Emerald Princess, Princess Cruises
The Emerald Princess is a more than 3,000-guest Princess cruise ship with all the amenities you get on a large cruise ship, like three main dining rooms, more than a dozen spots to pick up some grub, and over half a dozen lounges and bars. There's a casino, a poolside movie screen, a sports deck, plenty of shopping, and kids and teen centers — in other words, there's something to keep every member of the crew entertained.
This ship also offers one of the best deals on a Hawaiian cruise, with interior bookings on the 16-day ocean adventure that runs round trip from Los Angeles starting at around $1,500 per person for couples with third and fourth passengers free. After setting sail from Los Angeles, the Hawaiian Islands Holiday cruise stops in four additional ports: Hilo, Nāwiliwili on Kauai, Kahului, and Ensenada, Mexico. At each port, guests can choose from dozens of excursions ranging from dining and wine tasting to nature adventures.
Island Princess, Princess Cruises
The stately 2,200-guest Island Princess offers all of the amenities found on the best Princess Cruise ships, like the adults-only Sanctuary deck, Vegas-style casino, and signature Princess bed. And all of that while enjoying a Hawaiian cruise that stops by Mexico along the way. The ship sails a 16-day Hawaiian Islands tour running round trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii.
On day two, the Island Princess stops at port in the underrated coastal town of Ensenada, Mexico, where guests can choose from multiple excursions, including a trip through Guadalupe Valley where they get to check out vineyards, watch the Mexican dancing horses of Fuego Ranch, and get a crash course in tequila with an informative tasting. After five days at sea enjoying the Island Princess' entertainment, the ship docks in Kona, Hawaii, home to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kealakekua Bay, and the Captain Cook Monument, before moving on to spend two days in Honolulu. Finally, the ship will dock in Kahului, with excursion opportunities including Haleakala Crater and Iao Valley State Park, before heading back to Los Angeles.
Koningsdam, Holland America Line
If you're looking for a reason to escape for weeks at a time, let Koningsdam be your sign. The 2,650-guest mid-sized Pinnacle class ship has just about every amenity you could want on a mega-ship: a range of dining options, award-winning service, plenty of entertainment to keep guests occupied while on board, and quality excursions to help make the most of your itinerary at port. Most importantly, the ship offers some of the best itineraries for longer Hawaii-bound cruises at almost unbelievable starting rates.
The 17-Day or 18-Day Circle Hawaii cruise runs several routes between San Diego and Vancouver, with inside booking starting just under $2,000. Stops include Hilo, Kahului, Nāwiliwili, and Kona. There's also a 24-day Mexico Riviera and Circle Hawaii cruise starting around $3,000, a 28-Day Circle Hawaii And Sea Of Cortez cruise starting at around $3,100, a 28-Day Mexico Riviera, Pacific Coastal, and Circle Hawaii cruise starting at $3,700, or a 35-Day Legendary Hawaii, Tahiti, and Marquesas cruise starting at just under $5,000.
Nieuw Amsterdam, Holland America Line
Attention, aspiring world travelers. Nieuw Amsterdam has a long list of dreamy, port-hopping Hawaiian cruises with extended itineraries that take you far beyond the islands. Slightly smaller than many mid-sized ships, Holland America's 11-deck Nieuw Amsterdam is a sleek, contemporary cruise ship designed for about 2,100 guests that offers a fairly decent selection of Hawaiian cruises to choose from, most at shockingly good price points. The 17-day History Channel-curated Circle Hawaii itinerary travels from San Diego to Maui, Hilo, Kona, Kauai, and Ensenada, while an 18-day Circle Hawaii cruise through all four Hawaiian ports departs from Vancouver, B.C. The 22-Day Circle Hawaii & Pacific Northwest Collector cruise incorporates a trip to Astoria, Oregon, and Victoria, B.C.
Add a trip to Mexico's stunning Riviera Maya with the 24-Day Mexico Riviera & Circle Hawaii cruise starting around $3,500. Or, starting at around $3,000, there's the 25-day Pacific Coastal and Circle Hawaii Collector, which sets out from San Diego with a stop at California's Catalina Islands en route north to Oregon, Victoria, and Vancouver before heading back south again to island-hop across Hawaii. Nieuw Amsterdam also offers the ultimate island adventure with the 35-Day Hawaii, Tahiti & Marquesas cruise (starting around $4,600), which stops at Maui, Hilo, Honolulu, Kauai, and Kona before cruising to Fanning Island and then crossing the equator to visit four ports in French Polynesia.
Pride of America, Norwegian Cruise Line
With its patriotic stars-and-stripes design and an atrium meant to evoke the 18th-century Neoclassical design trend that inspired the White House and United State Capitol Building, Norwegian's Pride of America offers something few Hawaiian cruises do: a high-value trip that fits well for folks without a lot of paid leave to burn. The 7-day Inter-Island cruise cuts out all the extra days at sea with a journey that starts and finishes in Hawaii. Each day, the Pride of America stops in one of five ports of call: Honolulu, Kahului, Hilo, Kona, and Nāwiliwili. At every location, guests can immerse themselves in Hawaiian culture and history with Norwegian's long list of top-tier shore excursions. Think luaus, Pearl Harbor, volcanoes, snorkeling, and local wildlife.
Norwegian has a reputation for outstanding customer service, and cruise guests say Pride of America is among the best in its fleet when it comes to guest experience. Bookings are also fairly reasonably priced. And it's easier than ever to contact the folks back home since Pride of America offers some of the highest-speed internet in the cruise industry thanks to its Starlink broadband.
Ruby Princess, Princess Cruises
The 19-deck, 3,080-guest Ruby Princess is a gem of a cruise ship with a budget-friendly price tag on its Hawaiian cruises. Starting at just $1,148, guests can enjoy a 16-day round-trip Hawaiian cruise out of San Francisco. Despite the wallet-friendly price tag, Ruby Princess still offers all of the great things that make a Princess Cruise so exceptional, like luxury accommodations and world-class dining options. Loads of shopping, live music, and even a casino turn those at-sea days into memories guests look back on fondly.
After sailing for four days, the Ruby Princess docks at Hilo on the Big Island, where travelers can experience its black sand beaches, lava fields, waterfalls, and local flavor on one of 25 excursions. Over the next few days, the cruise travels to Honolulu, Kauai, and Kahului, with passengers getting a day for excursions at each port. After five days at sea, the ship stops in Ensenada, Mexico, for a day before heading back home to San Francisco.
Safari Explorer, UnCruise Adventures
For travelers dreaming of seeing Hawaii in ultimate luxury while getting up close and personal with the local dolphin population, the Safari Explorer is a 36-guest yacht with a 2:1 guest to crew ratio. This dreamy yacht can go loads of places a massive cruise ship cannot, creating opportunities unlike anything that could be experienced on a traditional cruise. The 7-night Hawaiian Seascapes cruise starts at $6,200 and runs between the Big Island, Molokai, Maui, and Lana'i.
Days filled with snorkeling, hiking, and other small boat adventures along the island coasts are all part of what makes the guest experience so unforgettable on the Safari Explorer. The yacht's 18 cabins are all on outside, and two suites are available with balconies. The cruise booking rate includes unlimited wine and cocktails, and passengers can take advantage of fitness equipment, a book and movie library, and gear like inflatable skiffs, paddle boards, and kayaks.
Silver Whisper, Silversea Cruises
If you'd prefer a higher tier of luxury than you can get on a mega cruise ship but a yacht is just a little too intimate for your taste, Silversea Cruise's Silver Whisper offers a beautiful way to split the difference. With more than 300 crew members to the Silver Whisper's maximum guest count of 388, the service on this small ship is exceptionally attentive. The Silver Whisper's Hawaiian cruises start at around $4,500 per guest for an 11-day cruise between Vancouver and Honolulu. The small ship also offers a 14-day cruise between Tahiti and Honolulu.
Every room on the ship is a suite, and all come with walk-in closets, Wi-Fi, and gorgeous marble and granite baths. And there's a good chance you'll even have your own private veranda. Every guest also gets top-notch butler service, the kind of concierge-level treatment where the steward learns your name immediately. Activities include a tiny casino, golf putting, volleyball, and a handful of classes on subjects like cooking, bartending, and dancing.
Zaandam, Holland America Line
Zaandam is a fairly small cruise ship with a reputation for quiet elegance. Decked out in a music theme that features signed guitars from rock legends like Queen, Iggy Pop, and the Rolling Stones, the Zaandam is also a music lover's treat. Activities like pickleball, live performances, and a casino all add to the fun.
The 1,432-guest ship offers a number of Hawaiian cruise itineraries, including a 17-day History Channel Circle Hawaii tour that travels round trip out of San Diego to Kahului, Honolulu, Hilo, and Kona with a stop in Ensenada, Mexico, along the way starting at around $,1800. There's also an 18-day itinerary out of San Diego with stops in Ensenada, Nawiliwili, Honolulu, Kona, and Hilo, a 29-Day Historical Baja Peninsula & Circle Hawaii Holiday that includes stops at eight Mexican ports, and a 35-Day Legendary Hawaii, Tahiti & Marquesas cruise that frequent cruisers say ranks highly.
Vote for the best Hawaiian cruise
A variety of cruise ships sail the waters surrounding Hawaii. Travelers will find everything from large, energetic vessels that are easier on the wallet to smaller, more intimate options that offer tailored services for a premium price. The cruise ships we've highlighted above all stood out among past passengers and reflect a range of needs, interests, and travel styles. Which is your go-to for a Hawaiian adventure at sea?
Cast your vote below for your favorite Hawaiian cruises from the list.