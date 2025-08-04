Readers' Choice Awards - Best Hawaiian Cruises

While many travelers fly between the islands, taking a Hawaiian cruise allows you to experience the magic of the state from a different perspective. Instead of rushing between attractions or plane connections, you can enjoy views of volcanic peaks and black-sand beaches at a slower pace, all while unpacking just once. Whether you prefer a party atmosphere or more of an air of quiet luxury between excursions, there's an itinerary to fit your vibe (and budget).

Islands has curated a list of the top 15 Hawaiian cruises based on their reputations among travelers. Key aspects like amenities, entertainment variety, opportunities to experience the state, and overall value for the price of the trip also factored in. To help us pinpoint the best of the best, we invite you to cast your vote in our latest round of Readers' Choice Awards. After voting closes on September 1, we'll share the 10 winners, including the cruise that claimed first place. It doesn't matter if you're new to cruises or a seasoned island-hopper — these ships allow you to explore the wonders of Hawaii with less hassle.