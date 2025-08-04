Readers' Choice Awards - Best Hawaiian Resorts
Whether you're looking for the ultimate island adventure, a luxurious escape worthy of your Instagram feed, or the opportunity to experience another culture, Hawaii's resort scene has you covered. Each island adds its own flavor to the mix, with volcanic cliffs, swaying palm trees, and the turquoise waters of the Pacific to look forward to. Scattered amidst these lush surroundings like jewels, you'll find the state's many incredible vacation hubs.
Islands has curated a list of the top 15 Hawaiian resorts based on location, amenities, reputation among travel media, recent guest experiences, and overall review scores. To help us narrow down these selections to the best of the best, we invite you to cast your vote in our latest round of Readers' Choice Awards. After voting closes on September 1, we'll share the 10 winners, including the resort that snagged the No. 1 spot. From spa sanctuaries to award-winning dining, these destinations represent the pinnacle of island indulgence.
Aston Waikiki Beach Tower - Honolulu
Aston Waikiki Beach Tower offers "the convenience of condominium living with the comforts of resort-style service." It's the ideal spot for anyone planning family vacations or couples seeking the ultimate views over Waikīkī Beach and Diamond Head. Amenities include a recreation deck with barbecue grills, seating areas, and cabanas, while wellness facilities like yoga classes and a health and fitness center are available. You can also just simply relax by the on-site pool or soothe aches and pains in the jet spa.
The accommodations at Aston Waikiki Beach Tower are exclusively suites, with only four per floor to ensure better peace and privacy. There are a variety of options, from the one-bedroom partial ocean view to the two-bedroom presidential. Each boasts a fully equipped kitchen, furnished balcony, and panoramic views, while the two-bedroom oceanfront suites and up have floor-to-ceiling windows. Nightly rates depend firmly on the time of year, but they can go for around $550. However, if you have your eye on the presidential suite, which sits at the top on the 40th floor, you'll need to inquire for prices directly with the property.
Fairmont Kea Lani - Maui
If it's a luxury suite or villa you're after, Fairmont Kea Lani is the only resort on Maui designed exclusively for such accommodations. There are a total of 413 one-bedroom suites facing into tropical gardens and pools or out over the Pacific, while the 37 luxury villas come with full kitchens, private courtyards, and plunge pools. Suites start at around $1,100, while top-end villas can go up to $3,800. The property is family-friendly and also has accessible accommodations available.
There are a variety of excellent dining options with sweeping 360-degree views of the island. You have the choice of freshly caught seafood at Nick's Fishmarket Maui or casual dining at the AMA Bar & Grill, while the Kea Lani restaurant serves up fantastic breakfasts for a perfect start to the day. The resort also offers guests an abundance of activities to take part in, with everything from sunset sailing to crater hikes at Haleakalā, or you can indulge in open-air massages. Sports lovers are catered to as well; there are three championship golf courses with impressive volcano and ocean views and an award-winning tennis court for anyone seeking something a little more energetic.
Fairmont Orchid - Big Island
The Fairmont Orchid is situated on the northwestern coast of Big Island on its own private bay and is the place to stay if it's seclusion and unique marine activities you seek. You won't be sharing the bay with hordes of day-trippers, you won't be fighting for snorkel spots, and you won't be doing the regular water sports everyone else is doing. On top of the excellent snorkeling in the protected lagoon, where you'll see Hawaiian green sea turtles comfortably swimming without the crowds, guests can also take part in some other interesting activities. You can learn how to paddle traditional Hawaiian canoes while discovering the history behind them and go on fishing trips where you can try out local techniques. The orchid's Hui Holokai beach ambassadors also offer stand-up paddle boarding lessons, a must-do in the place where the sport was invented, and surfing.
If you're not so keen on ocean activities, you can try your hand at some land-based Hawaiian cultural programs like lei-making classes, hula lessons, bamboo stamping workshops, and even basic Hawaiian language learning. And, once you have worked up an appetite, the AAA Four Diamond restaurant Brown's Beach House serves up fresh island cuisine right on the sand. After dining, the resort's open-air Spa Without Walls has sublime views overlooking the bay for signature treatments and wellness sessions. Room rates start at around $700 for a garden view room and go up to approximately $4,000 for the Fairmont Gold Presidential Suite.
Four Seasons Resort Lanai - Lānaʻi
For some unparalleled luxury, the Four Seasons Resort Lanai offers a 5-star, 5-diamond haven on the dramatic southeastern coast. It's surrounded by some of Hawaii's most scenic landscapes, with access to the uplands and the sweeping arc of pale-white sand edged by calm turquoise waters at Hulopo'e Bay. However, with tranquil lagoon-style pools, meticulously maintained botanical gardens, and the rejuvenating Hawanawana Spa, you may not want to leave the pristine oasis of the Four Seasons.
There are a range of dining options, including Japanese cuisine at the cliffside Nobu Lana'i. This restaurant is led by celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and he offers guests the chance to indulge in a world-class 15-course teppanyaki dining experience. Afterward you can relax in any of the hotel's bars, with indoor and outdoor options offering carefully curated international wines and signature cocktails.
Room rates range from approximately $1,500 for a garden view room all the way up to almost $25,000 for the top-tier Alii Royal Suite, with plenty of choices available in between. All bookings include a round-trip luxury flight from Honolulu and shuttle service, with other complementary benefits on offer depending on your room choice.
Halekulani Hotel - Honolulu
If it's luxury on the iconic Waikīkī Beach you seek, the Halekulani Hotel in Honolulu is the one for you. As it has been in operation for over a century now, you can consider it one of the finest and oldest hotels in Hawaii. It was even immortalized in literature when Earl Derr Biggers wrote "The House Without a Key" while staying at what would eventually be renamed the Halekulani Hotel.
The property boasts 453 rooms and suites of the highest standard. Rooms are spacious, and many feature ocean views, while suites come with dedicated sitting areas and two private balconies. Full-size suites feature separate powder rooms and walk-in closets, while the six premier suites overlook Waikīkī Beach and come with a distinctive design with stunning views of the Pacific and the island's premier attraction: the iconic Diamond Head volcanic tuff cone. Garden courtyard rooms overlook the historic main building and tropical gardens and start at around $900. Suites can go up to $2,000 per night, although a premier suite can cost in excess of $5,000.
The hotel offers several upscale dining options. For casual, outdoor fare with Hawaiian music and cultural performances under a century-old Kiawe tree, the novel-inspired House Without a Key is the spot. Orchids serves up sumptuous Italian meals all day, while La Mer provides the establishment's finest dining, holding both AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star ratings.
Hotel Wailea - Maui
The 5-star Hotel Wailea is part of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux collection of luxury hotels and is Maui's sole adults-only resort. It's the ideal romantic getaway for couples seeking a luxurious, quiet space where they can enjoy this magical island's natural wonders and Hawaiian charm. One-bedroom suites come with garden, partial ocean, or full ocean views, and local Hawaiian designers have created distinct interiors for each. Thoughtfully chosen furnishings and décor round out the experience, and the suites start at $1,300 per night.
Food and drink is top of the agenda. The Birdcage serves exquisite Japanese-inspired plates and delicious cocktails complemented by beautiful sunsets over the Pacific. At The Restaurant you can opt for the behind-the-scenes kitchen table experience for a unique culinary adventure, or there are stylish cabanas for lounging by the pool where everything is served with a pleasant smile.
Kōloa Landing Resort at Po'ipū, Autograph Collection - Kauaʻi
If you're all about the pool, then why not enjoy your Hawaiian stay at a resort that has won USA Today's "Best Pool in America" award more often than not in recent years? Situated on the south coast of Kauaʻi, the Kōloa Landing Resort at Po'ipū, Autograph Collection features a main pool that's as much about fun as it is relaxation. With its infinity edge, waterslides, grottos, splash pad, Jacuzzis, and private cabanas, good times are there to be had by the whole family. More aqua-ventures are on offer in the three expansive lagoon pools, while there's also easy ocean access via two walkways. But don't worry if it's peace and quiet you seek, as there's an adults-only swimming sanctuary surrounded by lush tropical foliage and soothing waterfalls.
The resort isn't just about splashing around, however. The Spa at Koloa offers a range of restorative treatments. Then you can let the "Godfather of Poke," Chef Sam Choy, woo you with his island-inspired delectable dishes. There are a range of accommodations to retire to at the end of a hard day's indulgence. Options include island view studios starting at around $550 to three-bedroom villas at $1,400. Or, if you need 3,600 square feet of opulence, the penthouse has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three balconies with expansive views of the Pacific Ocean.
Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort - Big Island
Spanning 81 acres along Kahuwai Bay on Big Island's northwestern coast is Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort. It's set on land that was once an ancient fishing village but is now a place where thatched-roof hales sit amongst lava rock formations and restored Hawaiian flora. Everything exudes grandeur, from hales with garden, mountain, lagoon, or ocean views that start at around $1,700 to oceanfront sanctuaries at over $8,000. The Ohana Pool Four Bedroom Kauhale with pools and a butler service, however, can go for over $16,000 per night.
Dining is nothing short of exceptional, with five gastronomic venues including Moana with its Pacific Rim cuisine and the Kahuwai Cookhouse with its wood-fired smoker and paniolo-inspired dishes. You can enjoy expertly crafted cocktails at any of the multiple bars, and you may even get to experience the unforgettable sight of a breaching whale at sunset.
The Asaya Spa is another unique experience at Kona Village. It's built directly into the black lava flow and features open-air treatment rooms that foster a strong connection to the natural surroundings. There are dramatic views of Mauna Kea, the 13,803-foot dormant volcano, and therapies are rooted in traditional Hawaiian healing practices. If you can pull yourself away, organized family activities include open-air movie nights and cultural sessions with local watermen who are keen to help you explore the bay's history.
Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection - Big Island
The Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection on Big Island promotes itself as "a resort for the generations," and it really does have something for everyone. But it is particularly well-suited for ocean lovers. Paddleboarding, canoeing, reef tours aboard a 42-foot yellowfin motorboat, and whale and dolphin spotting are all popular marine-based activities guests can take part in. The resort also includes two premier golf courses and excellent fitness and racquet facilities.
Dining centers on the CanoeHouse, which sits on a half-acre lawn directly by the sea. As you enjoy Japanese-inspired dishes from a kitchen led by acclaimed chef Rhoda Magbitang, you'll have front-row views of spectacular sunsets while you immerse yourself in natural serenity. Afterward, you can move to the relaxing fire pits for cocktails and fine wine under the stars before retiring to your room, of which there is a wide variety to choose from.
Couples can opt for lodging above the adults-only pool, or there is a range of rooms or suites with sweeping views of either the ocean or the mountains behind. Accessible facilities are also available for anyone with mobility needs, while residences offer more space and privacy. Room rates start at around $1,000 for a mountain view king, though you may be able to pick one up for around $500 if you time it right.
Montage Kapalua Bay - Maui
The Montage Kapalua Bay located on the island of Maui and is all about dramatic views over Namalu Bay, a scenic stretch of rocky coastline, and Kapalua Bay with its crescent-shaped, golden-sand beach and clear, calm water. The resort promotes itself as a wellness-focused center with its award-winning Spa Montage, while its residential-style accommodations overlook tropical gardens and the Pacific Ocean.
The residential rentals include one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas, with rates starting at approximately $1,500 to $2,000 per night and going up to over $6,000 for the four bedroom signature residences. The larger villas are ideal for families, and the resort showcases its family-friendly facilities through the Paintbox Children's Program for themed daily activities, as well as the Children's Night Out program that gives parents the chance to unwind.
Golfers have access to the Plantation Course, which consistently ranks among Hawaii's best and is designed by renowned course architects Coore & Crenshaw. After a few holes, you can enjoy dining in a variety of settings, including the Cane & Canoe for oceanfront meals with views of the Pacific and the Molokai Islands and the Beach Club for casual poolside dining.
Prince Waikiki - Honolulu
Prince Waikiki is the only waterfront hotel in the Waikīkī neighborhood to guarantee ocean views regardless of which room you reserve. This 4-star establishment offers excellent value despite the high standards on offer. Ocean view rooms overlooking Ala Moana Beach Park and Ala Wai Harbor start at around $300 per night, and there are plenty of other choices that lead right up to the two-bedroom suite with its panoramic views and large private balcony at around $900 per night. Room interiors feature floor-to-ceiling windows, color schemes inspired by the tropical colors of O'ahu, and small touches designed to reflect nature.
Dining focuses on island-inspired cuisine rooted in local traditions. 100 Sails offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner with panoramic ocean views and live entertainment, while the Hinana bar serves up jewel-toned cocktails and light bites by the pool. If you're a fan of Japanese cuisine, you're in luck — you'll find the only Katsumidori Sushi Tokyo outside Japan at Prince Waikiki, and guests can unwind in the saltwater infinity pool or reserve a private cabana after lunch. You can also visit the Naio Bliss spa for treatments that draw on natural elements from the land and sea. And if you're not content with just relaxing and soaking up the views, you can sign up for golf at the Hawaii Prince Golf Club or admire local artwork in the lobby, followed by a complimentary visit to the Honolulu Museum of Art.
Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort - Lānaʻi
For an adults-only wellness retreat, you'll find the Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort set in the pine-covered mountains of Lānaʻi. In this magical setting, guests can find their inner peace in private spa hales with bathtubs and infrared saunas and get personalized consultations, spa treatments, fitness and mindfulness classes, and inspirational lectures.
There are also plenty of outdoor activities, such as sailing, scuba diving, horseback riding, and golf. Dining options include Sensei by Nobu, which is housed in a glass pavilion set over a reflecting pond with indoor and outdoor seating. You can also enjoy poolside dining, in-room meals, romantic picnic lunches, and drinks at the Koele Garden Bar or around fire pits in the evening.
You can book packages with your room, and they typically include guided sessions, custom plans, and access to daily lessons. A minimum stay of two nights is required, which you'll need if you plan to include a Sensei experience. Rooms typically start at around $1,100 for a Koele room, while a Sensei Experience for One will add on around $360, which you can double for a Sensei Experience for Two.
The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay - O'ahu
The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay is a high-end escape for anyone seeking to explore Mother Nature's wonders. The property is surrounded by beaches and nature trails, and there are an abundance of family-oriented activities such as horseback rides, kayaking adventures, turtle spotting, and bird-watching, as well as thrilling helicopter tours. However, it's not all about the great outdoors. The resort also offers therapeutic spa treatments and fitness classes.
The relaxation carries over into social spaces, where you'll find premium poolside cabanas and daybeds, or you can enjoy refreshing cocktails at the Beach Club. Cuisine is farm-to-table, and there is themed dining on the cards, such as the Paniolo Lūʻau Nights that highlight Hawaii's cowboy heritage. Then, there are the sweeping ocean views, colorful sunsets, and live music at the Sunset Pool Bar, as well as casual spots for coffee, drinks, and light bites dotted throughout.
Accommodation choices include the resort's ocean bungalows, which feature a dedicated host, private tranquility pool, and direct beach access. Then there are the ocean front suites, with their modern decor surrounded by tropical foliage and wide ocean vistas. Nature is emphasized in all of the rooms, and prices can be found for about $800 but generally start at around $1,000 and go up to over $4,000 for the Ali'i Suite.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach - Honolulu
The The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, not only offers the largest collection of luxury suites in Honolulu, but it's also located right next to the city's Luxury Row. So, if it's retail therapy you desire, this strip is home to many of the world's leading brands, from Chanel to Miu Miu. The venue also offers exclusive access to the Fifth Avenue Club, a private styling and shopping suite by Saks located inside the hotel.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, is, in fact, set away from the buzzing waterfront, so it offers guests a bit more peace and quiet. It caters to everybody, from solo travelers to multi-generational families, with one- to four-bedroom suites that combine hotel service with the privacy and features of a residency. All rooms and suites feature commanding Pacific views with floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies from which to enjoy them. Guest rooms start at around $700 per night, with spacious multi-bedroom suites available from just over $1,600 and rising into higher levels for top-tier options.
Dining centers around both local and international cuisine, with the Solero restaurant serving up contemporary Hawaiian fare using locally sourced ingredients. Sushi Sho offers traditional Edomae-style omakase with Hawaiian touches, and Quiora provides rustic Italian fare on an open-air terrace. Relaxation options include the two highest pools in Waikīkī, with one adults-only zone situated away from the splashing, or you can book rejuvenating treatments in the spa.
1 Hotel Hanalei Bay - Kauaʻi
Set high up on the cliffs along Kauaʻi's rugged northern coast, 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay offers unrivaled views and a front-row seat to the island's lush natural beauty. Interior spaces are open to the native Hawaiian greenery that fills the grounds, and the hotel guarantees that sustainability touches everything. From rainwater-fed gardens to electric Audi e-trons, this is eco-luxury at its finest. On top of this commitment, wellness is also a core focus. The spa blends natural Hawaiian medicine with cutting-edge treatments like hyperbaric oxygen and meditation pods. Guests also have the welcome choice of a range of traditional massages, facials, and body therapies, with all promoting balance and renewal in a setting that's deeply connected to the natural rhythms of Kauaʻi.
Cultural experiences like lei-making and hula lessons are there for all the family, or you can simply relax by the cliffside infinity pool with its plush cabanas and seascape views. Dining spans across six locally inspired venues, with options including farm-to-table Hawaiian cuisine and sustainable seafood that skillfully reflect Kauaʻi's seasonal ingredients and cultural traditions. Guests have direct access to the beach and scenic ocean-facing holes at the Princeville Makai Golf Club, and rooms start at around $1,100 for a mountain view king. Larger ocean-facing suites and penthouses can reach well over $20,000 a night, although discounted rates are often available.
Vote for the best Hawaiian resort
Spanning opulent retreats, secluded hideaways, and more, Hawaii's world-renowned resorts cater to multiple types of travelers. Each of the 15 properties highlighted here has consistently earned high marks from guests, ensuring visitors create lasting memories and often inspiring repeat stays. Which of these resorts stood out during your own travels around the islands?
Cast your vote below for your favorite Hawaiian resort. Voting will close at 12 p.m. ET on September 1, 2025, with the announcement of the winners set for September 8. View the Islands Contest Rules for more information.