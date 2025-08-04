Readers' Choice Awards - Best Hawaiian Resorts

The Fairmont Orchid is situated on the northwestern coast of Big Island on its own private bay and is the place to stay if it's seclusion and unique marine activities you seek. You won't be sharing the bay with hordes of day-trippers, you won't be fighting for snorkel spots, and you won't be doing the regular water sports everyone else is doing. On top of the excellent snorkeling in the protected lagoon, where you'll see Hawaiian green sea turtles comfortably swimming without the crowds, guests can also take part in some other interesting activities. You can learn how to paddle traditional Hawaiian canoes while discovering the history behind them and go on fishing trips where you can try out local techniques. The orchid's Hui Holokai beach ambassadors also offer stand-up paddle boarding lessons, a must-do in the place where the sport was invented, and surfing.

If you're not so keen on ocean activities, you can try your hand at some land-based Hawaiian cultural programs like lei-making classes, hula lessons, bamboo stamping workshops, and even basic Hawaiian language learning. And, once you have worked up an appetite, the AAA Four Diamond restaurant Brown's Beach House serves up fresh island cuisine right on the sand. After dining, the resort's open-air Spa Without Walls has sublime views overlooking the bay for signature treatments and wellness sessions. Room rates start at around $700 for a garden view room and go up to approximately $4,000 for the Fairmont Gold Presidential Suite.