Some Airlines Will Reimburse You Generously For Delayed Luggage, But You Have To Know How To Ask
If an airline loses your luggage, they definitely owe you something. However, bags that were mishandled en route deserve recompense, too. After all, it will cost you time and money to replace your personal items until they arrive. And, in some cases, travelers are entitled to far more than they realize — largely due to the fact that policies and payouts vary widely by airline. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), "airlines are required to compensate passengers for reasonable, verifiable, and actual incidental expenses that they may incur while their bags are delayed." This includes up to a maximum of $4,700 per passenger. Bags become eligible for compensation if they're not delivered within 12 hours of landing for domestic flights, or 15-30 hours for international flights (depending on the flight's length). Additionally, airlines may not minimize payouts by setting a daily limit.
Of course, the DOT only has jurisdiction over domestic flights and those booked through U.S. airlines. For flights with European carriers entering, leaving, or traveling within the European Union, passengers are only eligible for compensation up to €1,300 (approximately $1,500, as of this publication). If you're flying with any other international carrier, you'll typically be covered for up to $1,700 as established by a treaty known as the Montreal Convention (MC).
However, no airline makes it easy to get in touch. Although initial requests for reimbursement must be submitted online, they will likely be denied. However, if you push back — or if you send an appeal citing DOT or Montreal rules and suggesting you will file a complaint with the appropriate authority — you have a better chance at winning your case. In 2024, for example, Redditor u/bleebli007 received a whopping $1,544.16 reimbursement from United Airlines for a one-day delay of three checked bags after persistent follow-up.
How to get reimbursed for delayed luggage
Getting compensated for delayed luggage can begin before you've even checked in for your flight. For starters, it's a good idea to take pictures of your luggage and its contents to provide a tracking record of what you're missing — particularly if you need to prove your items' value. Beyond that, you can also book nonstop flights, steer clear of airports known for mishandling luggage, and even check your bags in early to reduce the risk of them getting lost or delayed. However, once it's happened, the first thing you need to do is file a Property Irregularity Report (PIR) with your airline before leaving baggage claim. The form will ask what your bag looks like and provide a reference number that you can use to submit your reimbursement claim.
Even if you've already purchased travel insurance, you'll likely need to do this first, since some policies will only provide you with secondary coverage and require proof that you've already reached out to the airline. However, you'll want to wait to submit your claim until after you've replaced your missing items, or until your bag finally gets delivered to you, up to a maximum of 21 days after arrival. You'll also want to limit your shopping to essentials only. Each airline differs in what it excludes from this category, but all of them will cover you for basics like clothing, toiletries, medication, and chargers. Make sure you keep all your receipts as well, since most airlines won't reimburse purchases unless you submit pictures of them through the online claim form.
Finally, make sure you request a refund of your bag fee (if applicable) using clear but polite language that expresses your distress. If your claim gets denied, follow up with customer service and submit an appeal. If you persist with an assertive tone and cite your rights according to DOT and MC guidelines, you're sure to be handsomely rewarded.