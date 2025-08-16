Some Airlines Will Reimburse You Generously For Delayed Luggage, But You Have To Know How To Ask

If an airline loses your luggage, they definitely owe you something. However, bags that were mishandled en route deserve recompense, too. After all, it will cost you time and money to replace your personal items until they arrive. And, in some cases, travelers are entitled to far more than they realize — largely due to the fact that policies and payouts vary widely by airline. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), "airlines are required to compensate passengers for reasonable, verifiable, and actual incidental expenses that they may incur while their bags are delayed." This includes up to a maximum of $4,700 per passenger. Bags become eligible for compensation if they're not delivered within 12 hours of landing for domestic flights, or 15-30 hours for international flights (depending on the flight's length). Additionally, airlines may not minimize payouts by setting a daily limit.

Of course, the DOT only has jurisdiction over domestic flights and those booked through U.S. airlines. For flights with European carriers entering, leaving, or traveling within the European Union, passengers are only eligible for compensation up to €1,300 (approximately $1,500, as of this publication). If you're flying with any other international carrier, you'll typically be covered for up to $1,700 as established by a treaty known as the Montreal Convention (MC).

However, no airline makes it easy to get in touch. Although initial requests for reimbursement must be submitted online, they will likely be denied. However, if you push back — or if you send an appeal citing DOT or Montreal rules and suggesting you will file a complaint with the appropriate authority — you have a better chance at winning your case. In 2024, for example, Redditor u/bleebli007 received a whopping $1,544.16 reimbursement from United Airlines for a one-day delay of three checked bags after persistent follow-up.