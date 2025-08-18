This Unexpectedly Useful Camping Essential From Costco Is Surprisingly Affordable

When spending time in the wilderness, you need reliable lighting after dark — you don't want to be fumbling about at your campsite or struggling to make your way to the tent. You need a portable light source you can count on. Luckily, the Duracell 3000 Lumen Tri Power Rechargeable Lantern from Costco isn't just useful, but extremely affordable.

This lantern offers multiple charging methods and lighting options and can even charge other devices. Charge-in options include solar power, USB-C, or four D-cell batteries. Give it a full charge before leaving home, use the sun to repower outdoors, and carry extra batteries as a backup. It uses four lighting modes: high, medium, low, and red flashing, plus an adjustable dimmer to customize brightness for any situation. You can charge devices through either a USB output or the built-in wireless charging pad. Simply place your Qi-compatible phone on top and watch it power up while you relax around camp.

Customers have spotted the 3000 Lumen Tri Power Rechargeable Duracell Lantern in Costco for as low as $26, though as of this writing, it retails on Costco.com for $39.99. The package includes the lantern with its internal rechargeable battery and USB-C cable — everything you need to get started. For the price of a basic flashlight, you're getting a multi-functional power station that can light your campsite and keep your devices charged. But is it right for your specific needs? Let's dive into the pros, cons, and customer experiences to find out.