Rick Steves' Protégé Says Tourists Shouldn't Do One Common Thing If You Get A Disappointing Hotel Room

It's happened to the best of us: You book a hotel with glowing reviews, but it doesn't live up to expectations. The facilities are rundown, the bed is uncomfortable, or the neighbor's dog barks all night. The hosts, however, are so nice that you can't bring yourself to write a bad review. You end up giving them five stars and writing a positive blurb because, hey, they're good people. While this may feel right in the moment, Cameron Hewitt, Rick Steves' protégé, urges you not to.

On Rick Steves' blog, Hewitt explains that if reviews aren't accurate, they don't serve a purpose. "If everyone is giving well-meaning (but meaningless) top marks to everything, then what's the point of reviews at all?" He raises a valid point — we rely on reviews to give us a glimpse into the accommodation. If they're not honest, they're misleading, and an overly positive — yet undeserved — review sets future travelers up for disappointment.

Bad reviews are an obvious red flag, but one we should be aware of. After all, if the heater doesn't work or there's mold on the walls, you'd want a heads up. Because even if the hotel staff is incredible, they're only one piece of the puzzle. Reviews and ratings should reflect the overall experience, not solely the face of the establishment. But if a hotel was disappointing, can you leave an honest review without hurting the staff? Absolutely. It merely requires a little sensitivity and the right phrasing.