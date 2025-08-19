Discover A Barefoot Luxury Resort With An Environmentally-Conscious Mission
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Picture this: You wake up to the soothing sounds of the ocean waves. You rise from bed in a luxurious traditional-style bungalow and open the door before you, revealing a glistening sea that spans to the horizon — a vivid, crystal-clear blue unlike anything you've ever seen. A brightly colored fish scurries past, bubbles rising to the surface. In the distance, a boat is docked at a private jetty, ready to take you on a private diving excursion to meet the vibrant marine life face-to-face. It feels like a dream, but it's not. Welcome to Wakatobi Resort.
Indonesia teems with dreamy escapes, but what sets Wakatobi Resort apart from other resorts is that it provides a barefoot luxury experience centered around an environmentally-conscious mission: to protect one of the world's most pristine reef systems without compromising a 5-star experience for marine and land adventurers alike. When it was founded in 1996, Wakatobi Resort partnered with local Indonesians using a conservation-through-community approach. The result? An original eco-resort situated within a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has since garnered hundreds of five-star reviews online. Truly "An Experience Without Equal."
This resort, named Luxury Dive Resort of the Year in LUXLife Magazine's 2019 Travel & Tourism Awards and consistently crowned as the world's best shore dive by multiple publications and guests, dropped its most inclusive package yet: the Courtyard Residence villa. This exclusive villa combines privacy, unlimited marine adventures, and premium accommodations for an unparalleled world-class experience.
What to expect at Wakatobi Resort
Wakatobi Resort is located in the stunning southeastern Sulawesi, Indonesia (about a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Bali via private jet). Across the expansive area are over 50 accessible diving sites that transport you into the wonderful world under the sea. Nestled in the heart of the Coral Triangle, Wakatobi offers an abundance of marine life to explore. Drift beside sea turtles as they glide by. Observe schools of fish scurry from sea sponge to sea sponge while the invertebrates pop from amongst the coral and reef sharks prowl the reefs for food. Hundreds of fish species and over 700 types of coral thrive here, culminating in a wildlife excursion that'll never bore you.
Scheduled boat dives typically last upwards of 70 minutes, though guests who reserve a Private Dive Experience Manager (PDEM) enjoy a fully tailored experience complete with a dedicated guide, private dive boat, and flexible schedule. Catering to every diver's preference, Wakatobi also offers shore diving excursions right off the resort's iconic jetty–let the gear crew handle your equipment, and jump right in! Known as the "House Reef," the area is just a 60-second swim away from the villa and is a favorite site among underwater photographers thanks to its exceptional visibility and abundance of marine life.
Another stand-out excursion Wakatobi offers is the otherworldly Fluo Dive — a captivating experience unlike your regular night dive. "Fluo" is short for fluorescence, which differs from the widely recognized bioluminescence often found in other areas, like Puerto Rico's lagoon just outside of San Juan. Some species of marine animals and corals fluoresce under UV lighting, emitting dazzling colors that may not be visible to the naked eye. "Witnessing an animal fluoresce is such a rare phenomenon — so few people have done this," Dr. Charles Mazel, inventor of fluotechnology, told Wakatobi. "This once-in-a-lifetime experience makes Wakatobi Dive Resort a must-visit place to experience an exclusive opportunity that nearly no one else in the world has done."
Hospitality feels personal at Wakatobi
The most highly reviewed aspect of Wakatobi is not just the world-class diving excursions, but the outstanding personalized service each guest receives. One guest review on Reddit from May 2025 went so far as to say that they've "never had such great service anywhere, at any hotel or resort, and this is made more incredible by the fact that the staff is almost entirely locals." The staff members go above and beyond to make guests feel like family, to the extent that every team member will know your name upon arrival.
Wakatobi's exceptional service begins before guests even step foot on the resort. The Bali concierge team greets guests at the airport and handles customs, transfers, and baggage, providing a smooth, stress-free process without the hassle or long lines. Top that off with a front desk staff that seamlessly coordinates any and all excursions — from a spa visit to an island picnic to arranging the kids' club and childcare services for the young ones — and you'll quickly learn why folks smile warmly while recalling their visit to Wakatobi.
The diving and boat staff aren't just environmentally conscious; they are full of vibrant, welcoming personalities that keep guests returning to Wakatobi year after year. The chefs' attention to detail is so meticulous that if a guest has dietary restrictions, they will make the necessary accommodations and remember them for the guest's next meal. This kind of attention to detail turns a tropical getaway from great to unforgettable.
The new Courtyard Residence experience
As if Waktobi's original offerings weren't impressive enough, the resort has now rolled out its most luxurious addition to date: The Courtyard Residence. The package is designed for families and groups that value privacy without sacrificing all the barefoot luxuries Wakatobi offers. Guests receive access to their own boat from a private jetty, along with a dedicated dive and snorkel team. The package also includes unlimited and immersive marine adventures, including snorkeling, shore and boat diving, and kite surfing. The daily spa treatments, private dining, your own professional photographer, and tailored experiences for children (they'll love the PADI Bubblemaker course!) make the Courtyard Residence a full-service package without compromising all the reasons to visit Wakatobi Resort.
The package offerings aside, Wakatobi's Courtyard Residence alone is nothing short of breathtaking. The four-bedroom villa, situated on a private section of Wakatobi's property, offers access to a secluded shoreline that offers stunning sunset views over the Banda Sea. To top it off, the property features an open-air design with wall-to-wall openings, contributing to a luxurious indoor-outdoor atmosphere. Complete with a private indoor pool, you'll feel as if you've been transported to your own personal sanctuary — and in many ways, you have. This unparalleled villa experience first opened in July 2025; a second villa is scheduled to debut in late 2026.
Enjoy Wakatobi Resort beyond diving
Beyond aquatic adventures, Wakatobi Resort offers opportunities for guests to immerse themselves in local Indonesian culture. Guests can enjoy the opportunity to experience local wildlife and flora on the Onemobaa Nature Trail, which starts at the resort and leads to a local village. The resort can arrange tours to neighboring islands, where you can stroll around, browse the open-air marketplaces, and perhaps interact with the locals. There are also Indonesian cultural workshops that invite guests to learn about the country's language, customs, and traditional dishes through cooking classes.
If the water calls to you again, rent out a kayak or a paddleboard at the resort. Paddle your way through the shallow waters and mangrove forests. Take a kite-surf lesson on a breezy day and feel the brine in your face. Or participate in the most fulfilling activity to do at Wakatobi Resort: sit back, relax and let the Wakatobi team take care of the rest.
For more information or to contact Wakatobi directly, visit wakatobi.com. Also check out its Facebook page.