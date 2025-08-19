Discover A Barefoot Luxury Resort With An Environmentally-Conscious Mission

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Picture this: You wake up to the soothing sounds of the ocean waves. You rise from bed in a luxurious traditional-style bungalow and open the door before you, revealing a glistening sea that spans to the horizon — a vivid, crystal-clear blue unlike anything you've ever seen. A brightly colored fish scurries past, bubbles rising to the surface. In the distance, a boat is docked at a private jetty, ready to take you on a private diving excursion to meet the vibrant marine life face-to-face. It feels like a dream, but it's not. Welcome to Wakatobi Resort.

Indonesia teems with dreamy escapes, but what sets Wakatobi Resort apart from other resorts is that it provides a barefoot luxury experience centered around an environmentally-conscious mission: to protect one of the world's most pristine reef systems without compromising a 5-star experience for marine and land adventurers alike. When it was founded in 1996, Wakatobi Resort partnered with local Indonesians using a conservation-through-community approach. The result? An original eco-resort situated within a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has since garnered hundreds of five-star reviews online. Truly "An Experience Without Equal."

This resort, named Luxury Dive Resort of the Year in LUXLife Magazine's 2019 Travel & Tourism Awards and consistently crowned as the world's best shore dive by multiple publications and guests, dropped its most inclusive package yet: the Courtyard Residence villa. This exclusive villa combines privacy, unlimited marine adventures, and premium accommodations for an unparalleled world-class experience.