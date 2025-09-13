One Of The Caribbean's Best-Kept Secrets Is This St. Kitts Beach With Refreshing Bars And Scenic Views

When you think of the turquoise waters and lush greenery of the Caribbean, St. Kitts embodies it. The destination is the bigger of the two islands that make up Saint Kitts and Nevis, and it's full of enviable beaches, mountains, rainforest hiking trails, and amazing wildlife. It's also home to some of the region's most beautiful beaches.

Some of St. Kitts' best shorelines are better known, like Cockleshell Beach, popular for its stunning sunsets and friendly locals, or Majors Bay, with its warm waters and soft golden sands. There are also overlooked coastal getaways in St. Kitts, with one underrated spot being South Friars Bay. Set against a backdrop of rolling green hills and blue skies, South Friars Bay offers unparalleled views as you relax in one of the many cool beach bars and have a drink or two.

This hidden gem's clear blue waters are refreshing, making South Friars Bay ideal for activities like snorkeling and swimming. The perfect day of any vacation here is spent lounging on the beach, eating good food, and unwinding with an ice-cold beer or a cocktail in hand. To get here from St. Kitts' cruise port, known as Port Zante, take a 15-minute taxi ride to South Friars Bay beach. Top tip and an essential travel hack when visiting the Caribbean: bring your own snorkel gear to South Friars Bay to fully appreciate its rich waters and vibrant marine life.