One Of The Caribbean's Best-Kept Secrets Is This St. Kitts Beach With Refreshing Bars And Scenic Views
When you think of the turquoise waters and lush greenery of the Caribbean, St. Kitts embodies it. The destination is the bigger of the two islands that make up Saint Kitts and Nevis, and it's full of enviable beaches, mountains, rainforest hiking trails, and amazing wildlife. It's also home to some of the region's most beautiful beaches.
Some of St. Kitts' best shorelines are better known, like Cockleshell Beach, popular for its stunning sunsets and friendly locals, or Majors Bay, with its warm waters and soft golden sands. There are also overlooked coastal getaways in St. Kitts, with one underrated spot being South Friars Bay. Set against a backdrop of rolling green hills and blue skies, South Friars Bay offers unparalleled views as you relax in one of the many cool beach bars and have a drink or two.
This hidden gem's clear blue waters are refreshing, making South Friars Bay ideal for activities like snorkeling and swimming. The perfect day of any vacation here is spent lounging on the beach, eating good food, and unwinding with an ice-cold beer or a cocktail in hand. To get here from St. Kitts' cruise port, known as Port Zante, take a 15-minute taxi ride to South Friars Bay beach. Top tip and an essential travel hack when visiting the Caribbean: bring your own snorkel gear to South Friars Bay to fully appreciate its rich waters and vibrant marine life.
Enjoy beach bars and excellent views at South Friars Bay, St. Kitts
An important thing visitors should know about the Caribbean is that its restaurants and bars can be just as thrilling to discover as its pristine beaches. On South Friars Bay, one of the most popular local establishments is the Shipwreck Beach Bar and Grill. Set on the sandy shores overlooking the calm waters of the bay, this is the perfect spot to chill with a drink and some delicious bites in between swimming and snorkeling. For animal lovers, there are lots of monkeys that roam this area. You can even feed them at Shipwreck Beach Bar, as friendly staff provide nuts and bananas. If you're lucky, you might even spot some mongoose.
For an upscale dining experience, check out Carambola Beach Club. You can dine on freshly prepared dishes like lobster tail and Caribbean-style jerked chicken alongside their seasonal specials. Whether you choose to eat inside this hacienda-style restaurant, on the terrace, or right on the beach, this is bound to be a satisfying dining experience at South Friars Bay.
At night, you could take yourself on a fun little bar crawl and explore South Friars Bay's seaside drinking spots. You'll find several small local joints like the Godfather Music Beach Bar. Shrouded in palm trees and offering cocktails and live music until the sun goes down, this place delivers a classic taste of Caribbean beach culture. Another great stop is the Discovery Beach Bar, a shack-style watering hole promising scenic views to go with tasty grub and sweet rum punch. There are several other exciting bars along South Friars Bay that you might just have to see for yourself on your next vacation.