San Francisco's New Public Park Is A Waterfront Sanctuary With Food Trucks, Music, And Epic Panoramic Views

In San Francisco, there are 37 officially designated neighborhoods, and one of those neighborhoods has just received its first public park. Treasure Island is an established neighborhood with over 2,000 residents, along with restaurants, commercial tenants, schools, and athletic organizations. Home to public art and themed festivals each year, new activities can be found at the island's island's first city park: Cityside Park.

Cityside Park is accessible via an eight-minute ferry ride from the downtown area of San Francisco. Spread over six acres, the park provides breathtaking skyline views, a great lawn, barbecue eateries, and a pedestrian plaza. There are also walking and biking trails that stretch along the waterfront, large picnic tables, and BBQ grills. The park's designers had a goal of balancing beauty and sustainability, and a prime example of that goal can be found within the gardens. "They're actually stormwater gardens in which we keep and collect all of the rainwater and stormwater on the island, and it's naturally biofiltered before it gets to the bay," said Chris Meany of Treasure Island Community Development.

Plans are already underway to add an additional 16- to 18-acres to the park. Another development on the island is currently in process; 8,000 new housing units are expected in the upcoming years.