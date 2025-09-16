Florida's Beautiful National Forest Is Now A Major Source Of Controversy Causing Thousands To Protest
In central Florida, controversy is boiling around a bill that would change the Ocala National Forest into a national park. Florida Congressman Randy Fine (R-Fla) introduced a bill in Congress in August, 2025 to consider turning the Ocala National Forest into Florida Springs National Park. He said one benefit of this action would be an economic boost due to increased tourism, another would be recognizing the forest with the special status. According to The Street, Fine says that turning the national forest into a national park will "commemorate our Florida springs and the surrounding areas on a level like the Everglades or Yellowstone or Yosemite" and recognize the area as "something unique not just to Florida but to the country."
However, many area residents don't consider an increase in tourism a good thing. Bobbie Jo Dameron created a petition on Change.org and gained more than 6,600 signatures within 48 hours of posting. Issues of concern include soil erosion, increased litter, and infrastructure upgrades to provide for an increased number of visitors. "While we value public access to natural spaces, this bill threatens the long-term health of one of Florida's most ecologically sensitive regions," the petition reads. "The Ocala National Forest is already federally protected and funded through the U.S. Forest Service, conservation grants, and strategic partnership agreements. Additional legislation promoting tourism is not only unnecessary but also dangerous to the fragile ecosystems, endangered species, and quiet rural communities that call this area home."
Many in horse country oppose the bill
Known as the 'Horse Capital of the World,' Ocala has a long and elite equestrian history, marked today by the World Equestrian Center as well as wide expanses of horse country. But this part of Florida is also renowned for its natural beauty, in no small part thanks to the Ocala National Forest. Established on November 24, 1908 by President Roosevelt, Ocala National Forest boasts more than 600 lakes, springs, and rivers. A portion of the Florida National Scenic Trail runs through it, and it contains the world's largest contiguous sand pine scrub forest, known as Big Scrub.
Included on National Geographic's "Best of the World, 2025" list, the forest already attracts visitors from around the world, with attributes ranging from having some of the world's rarest plants, to gentle manatees, to freshwater springs, and outdoor activities year-round. Boating and canoeing, fishing, swimming, and snorkeling are enjoyed by locals and tourists alike. But with the recent budget cuts aimed at the national parks system and growing concerns over opening up the national parks to private natural resource exploration, many — though not all — area residents steadfastly oppose changing the designation of Ocala National Forest to Florida Springs National Park. The bill, H.R. 4656, has yet to pass, so the future of the forest remains uncertain.