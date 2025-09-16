Florida's Beautiful National Forest Is Now A Major Source Of Controversy Causing Thousands To Protest

In central Florida, controversy is boiling around a bill that would change the Ocala National Forest into a national park. Florida Congressman Randy Fine (R-Fla) introduced a bill in Congress in August, 2025 to consider turning the Ocala National Forest into Florida Springs National Park. He said one benefit of this action would be an economic boost due to increased tourism, another would be recognizing the forest with the special status. According to The Street, Fine says that turning the national forest into a national park will "commemorate our Florida springs and the surrounding areas on a level like the Everglades or Yellowstone or Yosemite" and recognize the area as "something unique not just to Florida but to the country."

However, many area residents don't consider an increase in tourism a good thing. Bobbie Jo Dameron created a petition on Change.org and gained more than 6,600 signatures within 48 hours of posting. Issues of concern include soil erosion, increased litter, and infrastructure upgrades to provide for an increased number of visitors. "While we value public access to natural spaces, this bill threatens the long-term health of one of Florida's most ecologically sensitive regions," the petition reads. "The Ocala National Forest is already federally protected and funded through the U.S. Forest Service, conservation grants, and strategic partnership agreements. Additional legislation promoting tourism is not only unnecessary but also dangerous to the fragile ecosystems, endangered species, and quiet rural communities that call this area home."