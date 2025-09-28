The 'Dominican Alps' Are A Secret Natural Wonderland Full Of Adventure In The Heart Of The Caribbean

The Dominican Republic is known for it's vibrant culture and having some of the best beaches in the Caribbean. Spending a few weeks relaxing, playing in the ocean, and eating delicious food sounds like a dream, but for some people, days at a time by the beach will leave them with itchy feet. If that's you, then you're in luck. Did you know that the Dominican Republic has the highest mountain in the Caribbean? Standing at more than 10,000 feet, Pico Duarte towers over the island from the Cordillera Central (central mountain range) in a little known tropical adventure paradise. If you're looking for secret waterfalls, thrilling hikes, and an off-the-beaten-path experience, then it's time to head inland to the 'Dominican Alps.'

The main residential town in the Cordillera Central is Jarabacoa, which sits at the base of Pico Duarte. The entrance to the Jose Armando Bermudez National Park is here, as well as the information office where you can hire trekking guides and even pack mules to carry your camping gear and food. Jarabacoa is about a 50-minute drive from Santiago's Cibao International Airport, and 3-hour drive from Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, where you can also catch a bus. As you need a guide for many of the adventures in the area anyway, it can be worthwhile booking a guided tour in advance, then your airport transfers are arranged for you.