Maui's Most Extraordinary Foodie Destination Is A Hidden Tropical Oasis In A Lovely, Secret Neighborhood

Among the best things to do on your Maui vacation is a visit to a foodie haven nestled in a tropical oasis. Tucked in Kihei, a beach town located about a 20-minute drive from Wailuku, lies South Maui Gardens. Spanning a luxuriant six-acre oasis, the destination was established in 2013 as a garden center that, fast forward to today, has turned into a hub where community gathers to best enjoy their island life. The oasis features a plant nursery and food trucks, and hosts events to soak up the local Polynesian culture, ranging from Hula dance performances and food markets to artisan workshops and a bird sanctuary.

If it's your first time visiting the island and you're eager to dig into Hawaiian cuisine, the South Maui Gardens boasts 16 dining choices, offering locals and visitors both regional and international flavors from early morning to evening. As you amble around, accompanied by upbeat music and a lively atmosphere, stop by these small trucks to taste island specialties on the south side. Kitoko serves up a seafood platter, ono poke, and Tomahawk steak using locally sourced ingredients. If you want to taste 100% organic bread, Blue Door Bread Company offers artisan bread and sourdough pizza, alongside preserved-in-oil products. Da Green Coffee Bar is the ideal place for a Maui farm-to-cup coffee or to unwind with some hemp-infused products.

On the north side of the oasis, the food options add an international touch. You can either indulge in Thai food, Taiwanese options, or Indian-inspired dishes at Nirvana. Local fare is also available, like Hawaiian mixed plates, poke bowls, and fusion meals with enticing flavors from Mexican, Baja, and Hawaiian recipes. For those island-style mornings with tropical fruit, try the tasty and nutritious Acai bowls at Sweet Hula.