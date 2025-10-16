Why You Might Start Seeing A Fourth White Light On Stoplights In North Carolina

An idea by researchers at North Carolina State University has been gathering attention across national media and could change the way traffic flows. The proposal adds a fourth white light to stoplights, a signal designed to help human drivers understand when autonomous vehicles (AVs) are taking charge at intersections.

The white light, sometimes called the "white phase," would tell human drivers that autonomous vehicles (AVs) are coordinating traffic through the intersection. Essentially, when enough self-driving cars approach an intersection, they start communicating wirelessly with the traffic signal and each other to figure out the smoothest, safest way for everyone to move through. The traffic light then turns white, signaling to human drivers that it's time to follow the vehicle in front of you—whether that's a human or a self-driving car. If there aren't enough AVs around, the light system just goes back to the usual red, yellow, and green pattern.

So why even bother adding another color to something that's worked for decades? Researchers say the benefits could be huge. Dr. Ali Hajbabaie, one of the NC State engineers behind the concept, said the white light helps human drivers know "what they're supposed to do" when autonomous vehicles take over coordination duties. Plus, his research found that this system could improve safety in the streets, save energy, and reduce travel times by 10%.