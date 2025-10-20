One Of Central America's Most Romantic All-Inclusive Resorts Is A Newly Reopened Coastal Hideaway

Those seeking the solace of nature often flock to Costa Rica — one of the most biodiverse countries on the planet. Others retreat to this piece of paradise to experience the Pura Vida (pure life) lifestyle the country is known for. If you've been thinking of planning a trip to this dreamy Central American destination, you now have another reason to book it. A premier all-inclusive resort has just fully reopened, and it has all of the luxuries you could desire. Hotel Riu Guanacaste opened in 2009 and had previously been named as one of our best Central America all-inclusive resorts for romantic getaways. It was a lovely retreat before, but after undergoing a complete renovation, it's now better than ever. With all of the updates, it seems like an entirely new resort.

There's now a total of 1,041 rooms, as 300 have been added to the property, and eight of those have swim-up functions. Even if you don't opt for one of those, you'll still get your fill of time by the water. There's an onsite water park with slides, and there are also now six pools across the property. Three of those have a swim-up bar. Costa Rica is an incredible place for a family vacation, so if you bring the little ones along, they'll appreciate the new additions to Hotel Riu Guanacaste, too, as the Riu Land children's area was among the areas that had a complete renovation.