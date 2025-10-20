One Of Central America's Most Romantic All-Inclusive Resorts Is A Newly Reopened Coastal Hideaway
Those seeking the solace of nature often flock to Costa Rica — one of the most biodiverse countries on the planet. Others retreat to this piece of paradise to experience the Pura Vida (pure life) lifestyle the country is known for. If you've been thinking of planning a trip to this dreamy Central American destination, you now have another reason to book it. A premier all-inclusive resort has just fully reopened, and it has all of the luxuries you could desire. Hotel Riu Guanacaste opened in 2009 and had previously been named as one of our best Central America all-inclusive resorts for romantic getaways. It was a lovely retreat before, but after undergoing a complete renovation, it's now better than ever. With all of the updates, it seems like an entirely new resort.
There's now a total of 1,041 rooms, as 300 have been added to the property, and eight of those have swim-up functions. Even if you don't opt for one of those, you'll still get your fill of time by the water. There's an onsite water park with slides, and there are also now six pools across the property. Three of those have a swim-up bar. Costa Rica is an incredible place for a family vacation, so if you bring the little ones along, they'll appreciate the new additions to Hotel Riu Guanacaste, too, as the Riu Land children's area was among the areas that had a complete renovation.
Tips for visiting Hotel Riu Guanacaste
The Hotel Riu Guanacaste is hidden away along the coast and is located along Matapalo Beach. It faces the Pacific Ocean, and visitors love the easy access to the area. When you stay at Hotel Riu Guanacaste, you have access to a variety of aquatic activities onsite, such as paddle surfing and kayaking. There's also a beach volleyball court. The hotel also has lounge chairs on the shoreline so you can get lost in a good book, work on your tan, or even take a nap. Some of the best things to do in Costa Rica involve wildlife, and this TripAdvisor reviewer added an additional tip on where to see wildlife when visiting the beach at Hotel Riu Guanacaste, saying, "If you walk about 10 minutes to the left, you'll see white-faced monkeys near the Monkey Bar. They're super social, and it was one of the highlights of our trip."
If you decide to visit, first choose the timing of your trip. You can read our tips on the best time to visit Costa Rica with fewer crowds. Then book a flight to Liberia Guanacaste Airport (LIR) — it's less than an hour's drive from Hotel Riu Guanacaste. Riu also has a loyalty program called Riu Class that you can join for free, and although there are a few restrictions, one of the perks of that program is a free ride to and from the airport.