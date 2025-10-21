Connecticut's Star‑studded Escape With Colonial Charm And Mine Hill Trails Is Tucked Between New Haven And Poughkeepsie

In 1949, Arthur Miller won the Pulitzer Prize for his epic dramatic play "Death of a Salesman." A year earlier, he had decided to leave New York City for solitude to aid in his writing and settled in Roxbury, where he built a cabin and wrote his magnum opus. Less than a decade later, he married Marilyn Monroe, who joined him in the quiet colonial home on the same property. The land is now the Roxbury Land Trust-managed Arthur Miller & Inga Morath Miller Preserve, in honor of the playwright and his third wife.

Miller and Monroe were pioneers for what would become a growing population of theater, literary, and film figures in Roxbury. Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim maintained a colonial home in the town for over four decades, up until his death in 2021. Fellow Pulitzer-winning author of "Angela's Ashes," Frank McCourt, also lived in the town and is buried down the road from Mine Hill Preserve. Oscar winner Walter Matthau also owned land in Roxbury for 20 years, and his former property is now a Land Trust-owned nature preserve bearing his name.

More contemporary stars who have called Roxbury home include Meryl Streep, Dustin Hoffman, Daniel Day-Lewis and his wife Rebecca Miller, Denis Leary, and other musicians, artists, and actors. While you might be most likely to spot celebrities in New York, this small town has nearly as much potential in its 26 square miles. Its bigger draw for tourists, though, is the simple serenity from its historic preservation.