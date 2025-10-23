'The Gateway To The Thousand Islands' Is An Idyllic Adirondack Town With Unique Museums And Clear Water Scuba Diving
Tucked along the northern edge of New York near the Canadian border, Clayton is an idyllic Adirondack town called "the gateway to the Thousand Islands" — a region with indeed around 1,000 islands. In the Adirondacks, you can discover the beauty of the Adirondack Mountains along New York Route 28 and spend time on Lake George, the "Queen of the American Lakes." In addition to the serenity achieved while hiking and fishing, visitors will find a warm welcome in the region's blink-and-you-miss-them communities, like the small town with a scenic riverfront trail and the serene hamlet with a crystal-clear lake.
With a population just shy of 2,000, unique museums, and some of the best freshwater scuba diving in the world, Clayton has more to offer than most Adirondack towns. Set on a peninsula where the St. Lawrence River begins its 700-mile journey from Lake Ontario, Clayton is surrounded by breathtaking scenery. Visitors come from all over to see the islands, connect to maritime history, experience the thrill of diving in the St. Lawrence, appreciate great local art, and simply stroll and dine along the river.
Nearly six hours north of New York City by car and three hours and 45 minutes from both Toronto and Niagara Falls, Clayton can also be reached by plane. The closest airport – less than a half hour away — is Watertown International Airport in Dexter, NY, where American Airlines flies to Philadelphia. There are also daily shuttles to Boston from Massena International Airport, an hour and a half from Clayton.
Clayton's unique museums
Founded in the early 1800s as a lumber and shipbuilding hub, Clayton today retains its historic character, with charming shops, restaurants, and cultural venues. Catch a concert, play, or film at the restored Clayton Opera House or, when you're not touring the islands, spend time learning about the area at the town's world-class museums. The renowned Antique Boat Museum showcases the largest collection of freshwater boats in North America (more than 300), from St. Lawrence River skiffs to sleek runabouts. One of its more engaging holdings is an elegant 1903 houseboat called La Duchesse, which belonged to local celebrity George Boldt. The museum celebrates all things nautical, offering boat-building classes, presenting a well-regarded annual boat show and auction, and even taking passengers out in a speedboat on the river.
The Thousand Islands Arts Center is especially interesting for people who appreciate the beauty and intricacy of textile art. Not only does it have a comprehensive collection of 20th-century North American textiles, but it also welcomes the public to its studios to weave, throw pottery, paint, and make jewelry and soap. At the Thousand Islands Museum, you'll find the Muskie Hall of Fame (a historic collection of specialized fishing tackle) as well as decoys and exhibits on the area's Native American culture, military history, shipwrecks, and more. A one-of-a-kind item, only sold at the museum, is the Thousand Islands tartan. Pick up a scarf, bag, or pillow for a singular and useful reminder of your trip.
Scuba diving in the St. Lawrence River
When people think of scuba diving, it's often the warm waters of the Caribbean or the Great Barrier that come to mind. And even if not so far afield, divers expect to be in an ocean. However, because of its numerous and accessible shipwrecks that can be viewed in clear water, the area of the St. Lawrence River around Clayton is considered one of the best places in North America for freshwater diving.
One of the most famous dives in the region is The Keystorm, a 2,300-ton steamer that sank in 1912 and lies at depths from 20 to 110 feet. A wooden passenger steamer that caught fire and sank in 1909, The Islander sits in shallow water (10 to 60 feet) and is accessible to novice divers. Another historic wreck is The America, a barge sunk in 1932 that sits below a shipping channel. Horizontal visibility can reach 70 feet, and the freshwater environment prevents wood and metal from deteriorating as quickly as in saltwater, so divers can discern ship details like anchors and propellers. Outfitters like the Hunt Dive Shop can facilitate your dive.
The place to stay in Clayton is the Four Diamond Thousand Islands Harbor Hotel, a 105-room resort with river views, an indoor pool, and a restaurant, with nightly rates that start at around $220. For about half that, the small Chateau Country Inn is a good choice where guests receive access to a kitchen and free breakfast, as well as boat tours.