'The Gateway To The Thousand Islands' Is An Idyllic Adirondack Town With Unique Museums And Clear Water Scuba Diving

Tucked along the northern edge of New York near the Canadian border, Clayton is an idyllic Adirondack town called "the gateway to the Thousand Islands" — a region with indeed around 1,000 islands. In the Adirondacks, you can discover the beauty of the Adirondack Mountains along New York Route 28 and spend time on Lake George, the "Queen of the American Lakes." In addition to the serenity achieved while hiking and fishing, visitors will find a warm welcome in the region's blink-and-you-miss-them communities, like the small town with a scenic riverfront trail and the serene hamlet with a crystal-clear lake.

With a population just shy of 2,000, unique museums, and some of the best freshwater scuba diving in the world, Clayton has more to offer than most Adirondack towns. Set on a peninsula where the St. Lawrence River begins its 700-mile journey from Lake Ontario, Clayton is surrounded by breathtaking scenery. Visitors come from all over to see the islands, connect to maritime history, experience the thrill of diving in the St. Lawrence, appreciate great local art, and simply stroll and dine along the river.

Nearly six hours north of New York City by car and three hours and 45 minutes from both Toronto and Niagara Falls, Clayton can also be reached by plane. The closest airport – less than a half hour away — is Watertown International Airport in Dexter, NY, where American Airlines flies to Philadelphia. There are also daily shuttles to Boston from Massena International Airport, an hour and a half from Clayton.