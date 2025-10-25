The Simple, Affordable Method To Waterproof Clothes And Luggage For Travel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've spent any time hiking, cycling, or trekking in drizzly climes, you'll know that many things which claim to be waterproof aren't. Even Gore-Tex, the gold standard of waterproof fabrics, isn't without its faults. Some products are now sneakily branded as "water resistant" or "water repellent," which is just marketing speak for "leaky." This is no trivial matter. There are few things worse than waking up in a cold mountain lodge, donning a wet T-shirt, and squelching into freezing boots wearing rain-soaked socks. So finding ways to really waterproof your gear is vital — if not for survival, then certainly for enjoyment.

Aside from trusty bin bags and plastic ponchos, both of which do a surprisingly good job, there's another waterproofing solution that's growing in popularity. Not only does it work, but it's also affordable and environmentally friendly. And that's the all-natural, antibacterial, antifungal super-product that is beeswax.

Extracted from the honeycomb of the honeybee, beeswax has been used as a waterproofing agent and sealant for millennia. The ancient Egyptians used it in the mummification process, medieval scribes sealed documents with it, and craftsmen throughout the ages found it could preserve wood, metal, and leather. If beeswax is good enough to prevent a body from decaying despite 4,000 years of nature's best efforts, then it should be good enough to keep your underpants dry. Alongside homemade bug spray and emergency whistles crafted from acorns, beeswax is a necessary hack for improving your outdoor adventures.