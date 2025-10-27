Why Some Airlines Spray Pesticide In The Cabin Before Takeoff, And Is It Safe?

Anytime the word "pesticide" comes up in public discourse, it's usually in reference to how ruinous it is to natural ecosystems and public health. There's a reason they've garnered such a negative reputation: Pesticides are poisons. They're designed to kill pests like fungus gnats and mosquitoes, weeds, molds and mildews, and anything else that might harm crop yields. But just as fungi don't welcome pesticides, neither does the human body. So travelers beware: Pesticides are sometimes sprayed on flights, and it might not be good for your health.

There are few places less suited to dangerous chemicals than a flight — a cramped space that can feel cloying and claustrophobic at the best of times. The reason for using onboard pesticides is pretty straightforward: Certain countries require flights to be sprayed with them to kill harmful insect-borne pathogens, like Zika, malaria, and dengue. Some planes are sprayed and wiped down before passengers board — which reportedly kills insects for up to eight weeks — while others are disinfected during the flight. In such cases, the crew (who will at least suggest you cover your eyes) walks along the aisle spraying the pesticide into the air, which must surely be one of the most unusual requirements for being a flight attendant.

Each country sets its own rules, but the likes of Ecuador, India, Seychelles, and Zimbabwe require an aerosolized pesticide to be sprayed on all inbound flights while passengers are on board. Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, Chile, and other countries allow flights to be disinfected before passengers board the plane. Yet other countries assess the need for pesticides on a case-by-case basis, such as flights to Thailand from areas where yellow fever is present or flights to Egypt from countries dealing with the Zika virus.