The Caribbean's Oldest Capital Is An Underrated Gem Overflowing With Culture, Colonial Charm, And History

It's very easy to experience the magic of Santo Domingo as it has all the conveniences of a nation's capital. The airport is just 40 minutes outside of town and receives direct flights from numerous states on the East Coast, including New York, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Florida. There's no public transport from the airport to the city (the nearest bus stop to the airport is reportedly a half an hour walk away), but taxis are easy to get and should cost around $30. It's possible to rent a car for around $270 for the week (at the time of writing), but it's not likely you'll need one if you're planning on staying around the capital. There is a metro and many bus lines to get you around. Uber and similar apps are also widely used.

Once you're in the city, there are plenty of great accommodation options to suit every style of traveler. The Dominican Republic is one of the most affordable islands in the Caribbean, and budget travelers are covered with multiple fun and friendly hostels to choose from. La Choza in the Colonial center is very highly rated, and past visitors have loved its cozy vibe and great location. On the other end of the spectrum, there are four Michelin guide hotels in Santo Domingo serving up a slice of luxury. If you want to be fully, truly immersed in Santo Domingo's history, then the only choice is Hodelpa Nicolás de Ovando. The going rate for one night is around $250 for most of the year, but it can vary. The Hodelpa offers several hotels to choose from in different locations, but the chance to stay on the first paved street in the Caribbean in a house built in 1502 doesn't come along very often.