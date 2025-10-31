The Caribbean's Oldest Capital Is An Underrated Gem Overflowing With Culture, Colonial Charm, And History
Tourists flock to the Caribbean to soak up the sun, sea, and sand on its myriad of stunning beaches. And why wouldn't you? Some of the best beaches in the world are on the shores of the Caribbean's island nations, and they're often geared towards tourism, making them convenient, safe, and fun places to relax. But while many visitors are catching a tan, they may be missing out on world-class city breaks that are right under their noses. Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic and oldest capital in the Caribbean, is one such city that deserves more love. It's steeped in beautiful, colonial architecture, a fascinating culture, and fun things to do no matter what type of traveler you are.
Founded as a city in 1496 by Catholic colonists, Santo Domingo became the model for future cities in the Caribbean, even down to its grid-like layout. Many of the original religious and academic buildings that were built at the very beginning of the 16th Century can still be visited today, including the Monasterio de San Francisco and the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Incarnation, now simply known as Santo Domingo Cathedral. These buildings now sit alongside a thriving urban center, awash with theaters, shops, restaurants, and parks. It's the perfect destination for a blend of culture, history, and tropical vibes, and there are Caribbean beaches there to boot.
How to get to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic
It's very easy to experience the magic of Santo Domingo as it has all the conveniences of a nation's capital. The airport is just 40 minutes outside of town and receives direct flights from numerous states on the East Coast, including New York, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Florida. There's no public transport from the airport to the city (the nearest bus stop to the airport is reportedly a half an hour walk away), but taxis are easy to get and should cost around $30. It's possible to rent a car for around $270 for the week (at the time of writing), but it's not likely you'll need one if you're planning on staying around the capital. There is a metro and many bus lines to get you around. Uber and similar apps are also widely used.
Once you're in the city, there are plenty of great accommodation options to suit every style of traveler. The Dominican Republic is one of the most affordable islands in the Caribbean, and budget travelers are covered with multiple fun and friendly hostels to choose from. La Choza in the Colonial center is very highly rated, and past visitors have loved its cozy vibe and great location. On the other end of the spectrum, there are four Michelin guide hotels in Santo Domingo serving up a slice of luxury. If you want to be fully, truly immersed in Santo Domingo's history, then the only choice is Hodelpa Nicolás de Ovando. The going rate for one night is around $250 for most of the year, but it can vary. The Hodelpa offers several hotels to choose from in different locations, but the chance to stay on the first paved street in the Caribbean in a house built in 1502 doesn't come along very often.
Experience the old-world charm of the Dominican Republic's capital
Whatever you're into, Santa Domingo has something for you. Of course, for such a storied city, you need to check out the historical sites. The best among them include the Ozama fortress, a proud 16th Century military structure on the Ozama River, the Santo Domingo Cathedral and museum, and the Museo de la Casas Reales, a museum on the history of the Dominican Republic housed in a former royal palace. If you're short on time but still want to soak in as much information about the city as you can, there is conveniently a micro-theater putting on 15-minute productions of the country's history and other short plays by Dominican artists. To continue a cultural theme, hunt down some merengue music, a style that originated in the Dominican Republic, for a unique experience you can only have in the Caribbean. As the name suggests, Merengue Bar and Club in the Colonial District would be a good place to start.
Nature lovers who are wincing at the idea of a city break may be surprised to know there is a national park hidden inside the city. Parque Nacional los Tres Ojos is in the east of Santo Domingo and is home to three stunning underground lagoons that give it the name "the three eyes". The park reveals some of the Dominican Republic's pre-colonial history, as the Taino people believed they were sacred and important sites and likely used them for a number of purposes. There are also beaches on the edge of the city that tumble straight into the crystal blues of the Caribbean. Boca Chica is the most convenient to get to and will give you a lovely breather from the rush of the buzzing capital.