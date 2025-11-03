Fly Round-Trip To Bermuda For Free With This Airline's Unbeatable Offer

If you're looking to trade chilly mornings and snowy landscapes for warm water and rolling green hills this winter, Bermuda is an easy getaway. With quick flight times from the East Coast, the ​​island nation has sunny, mild winters and offers plenty of things to do. While roundtrip, economy flights can vary in price and hover around $450, there's now a way to make the trip even cheaper. BermudAir is running a winter deal where the airfare base fare is 100% off when you bundle roundtrip flights with a hotel stay from New York City–area airports. Taxes and fees still apply, but it's still a fantastic deal for travelers in this region.

The promotion only applies if you're flying out of LaGuardia, Newark, or Westchester to Bermuda. To qualify, select Economy Classic roundtrip fares for trips between December 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. Once selected, book a minimum 3-night stay at one of the many participating properties, like Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa and Rosewood Bermuda. Once booked, BermudAir Holidays will automatically apply the 100% airfare discount to eligible packages, but you have to book by December 6, 2025. Packages listed on the site show considerable savings, with some trips costing nearly half the price thanks to the deal.