Fly Round-Trip To Bermuda For Free With This Airline's Unbeatable Offer
If you're looking to trade chilly mornings and snowy landscapes for warm water and rolling green hills this winter, Bermuda is an easy getaway. With quick flight times from the East Coast, the island nation has sunny, mild winters and offers plenty of things to do. While roundtrip, economy flights can vary in price and hover around $450, there's now a way to make the trip even cheaper. BermudAir is running a winter deal where the airfare base fare is 100% off when you bundle roundtrip flights with a hotel stay from New York City–area airports. Taxes and fees still apply, but it's still a fantastic deal for travelers in this region.
The promotion only applies if you're flying out of LaGuardia, Newark, or Westchester to Bermuda. To qualify, select Economy Classic roundtrip fares for trips between December 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. Once selected, book a minimum 3-night stay at one of the many participating properties, like Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa and Rosewood Bermuda. Once booked, BermudAir Holidays will automatically apply the 100% airfare discount to eligible packages, but you have to book by December 6, 2025. Packages listed on the site show considerable savings, with some trips costing nearly half the price thanks to the deal.
What to do in Bermuda
BermudAir launched the special promotion at the end of October to celebrate the start of its new nonstop flights from LaGuardia and Newark to Bermuda. The airline will operate these direct flights twice a week from each location. LaGuardia flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while flights to and from Newark are scheduled to take place on Thursdays and Sundays.
The new routes make it easier for travelers in the New York area to plan a quick island getaway. The flight takes just about two hours and fifteen minutes, and offers a convenient way to swap city streets for ocean views. Once you land, Bermuda's winter highs hover around 70 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes it an ideal winter escape. Visitors can golf on ocean-view courses, bike or hike the Bermuda Railway Trail National Park, stroll on pink sand beaches, discover the island's incredible wildlife and birds, horseback ride on the beach, or spend an afternoon exploring the island's Bermuda's booming art scene.