A DIY Fire Starter Hack With Dollar Tree Items Is Cheap, Simple, And Wildly Effective
If you spent any time with the Scouts in the woods as a kid, you may have the bragging rights of knowing how to start a fire with friction. And while this Boy Scout technique could save your life in a camping emergency, another hack costs next to nothing and is easier and more reliable. With just a few cheap items from the Dollar Tree, you can have dependable fire starters on hand all the time. All you need are some cotton balls and a tub of petroleum jelly.
Infusing a cotton ball with petroleum jelly turns it into a tinder source that will burn for at least several minutes once lit. It works because the dry cotton fibers, which catch a spark easily, act as a wick for the petroleum jelly, carrying it up to the flame. Similar to a candle, this "wick" releases combustible gases as the jelly vaporizes, keeping the flame fueled. With this hack, you'll be ready to light a campfire anytime. The petroleum jelly also makes them waterproof, according to the blog Ramblin' Jim: "I dropped a petroleum jelly cotton ball in a glass of water, then I took it out, pulled it apart to expose the dry fibers inside, threw some sparks on the cotton fibers, and had a flame."
Plus, for backpackers, thru-hikers, or anyone packing for a solo camping trip, they're super lightweight, meaning you can stock up without taking up too much precious space or adding weight. A bag of 100 cotton balls and a tub of petroleum jelly costs less than $5 at the Dollar Tree, and it's enough to easily make at least several weeks' worth of fire starters. However, be sure you purchase 100% pure cotton balls and pure petroleum jelly.
Tips for making and using petroleum jelly fire starters
When it comes to prepping petroleum jelly cotton balls, many people get their hands messy by smearing the jelly into the cotton fibers. You could also place the jelly in a plastic baggy with the cotton balls, then roll it around to saturate them. However, the YouTube channel Survival Common Sense has a, well, more common-sense method to do it with no mess. Simply melt down some jelly in a glass bowl using the microwave. From there, dip the cotton balls into the liquid and set them aside to dry. Make sure you leave some cotton dry at the top so it's still easy to light.
Naturally, having matches or a lighter is useful for lighting the cotton ball tinder. But combine your petroleum jelly-filled cotton balls with some aluminum and a battery, and it becomes a camping hack that lets you start a fire in almost any weather. Still, avid campers may consider preparing for every scenario, carrying matches in the UCO Waterproof Case or an always-ready flint striker like Coghlan's Firestarter Tool for less than $10.
It's important to take precautions anytime you're dealing with fire — and especially when out in nature or in our national parks, which often have rules and regulations concerning campfires. Be mindful of fire bans and only light fires in approved areas, such as fire rings. Never leave your fire unattended, and always ensure the fire is entirely out, scattering the cool ashes before leaving the area. And lastly, it's essential to follow Leave No Trace principles to keep our natural spaces protected for years to come. So pack out your trash, including leftover cotton balls, food, and anything else that you brought with you, for proper disposal.