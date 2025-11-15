A DIY Fire Starter Hack With Dollar Tree Items Is Cheap, Simple, And Wildly Effective

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you spent any time with the Scouts in the woods as a kid, you may have the bragging rights of knowing how to start a fire with friction. And while this Boy Scout technique could save your life in a camping emergency, another hack costs next to nothing and is easier and more reliable. With just a few cheap items from the Dollar Tree, you can have dependable fire starters on hand all the time. All you need are some cotton balls and a tub of petroleum jelly.

Infusing a cotton ball with petroleum jelly turns it into a tinder source that will burn for at least several minutes once lit. It works because the dry cotton fibers, which catch a spark easily, act as a wick for the petroleum jelly, carrying it up to the flame. Similar to a candle, this "wick" releases combustible gases as the jelly vaporizes, keeping the flame fueled. With this hack, you'll be ready to light a campfire anytime. The petroleum jelly also makes them waterproof, according to the blog Ramblin' Jim: "I dropped a petroleum jelly cotton ball in a glass of water, then I took it out, pulled it apart to expose the dry fibers inside, threw some sparks on the cotton fibers, and had a flame."

Plus, for backpackers, thru-hikers, or anyone packing for a solo camping trip, they're super lightweight, meaning you can stock up without taking up too much precious space or adding weight. A bag of 100 cotton balls and a tub of petroleum jelly costs less than $5 at the Dollar Tree, and it's enough to easily make at least several weeks' worth of fire starters. However, be sure you purchase 100% pure cotton balls and pure petroleum jelly.