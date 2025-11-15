'America's Most Beautiful Bikeway' Is An Easy Paved Trail Beside Lake Tahoe's Shimmering Beaches

Lake Tahoe boasts the biggest collection of freshwater in the Sierra Nevada chain. The lake offers jaw-dropping views from every angle, over a dozen ski resorts, and road trips filled with mountains and crystal-clear waters. And one little route that circles its northeastern shoreline has been hailed as the most beautiful bikeway in America according to Travel Nevada: the Tahoe East Shore Trail, a multi-mile path that noodles alongside some of the most spectacular shoreline on the Big Blue.

The trail includes 15 lookout points, offers 11 places to access the beach, and comes with ringing reviews — it scored a 4.8 out of 5 on AllTrails with nearly 5,000 reviews, the same on Google, and the same again on trusty Tripadvisor. Totally paved from tip to tail, it's a highly accessible, wide, mixed-use route that's good for cycling, rollerblading, or strolling. You'll move around the utterly beautiful coves and crevices of the northeastern shoreline, gazing out at snowy mountains and turquoise blue waters.

The trail links the sporty residential area of Incline Village to the gorgeous Sand Harbor State Park. It's busiest in the summer but remains open all year round. You can't park directly along Highway 28, though you can find a new clutch of paid spaces at the northern end of the trail, while reservation-only parking can be found at Sand Harbor from mid-April to mid-October. The nearest airport to this corner of Tahoe is Reno-Tahoe International, which sits about 45 minutes by car through the mountains to the northeast.