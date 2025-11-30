​​This Portable Firepit And Grill Is A Smokeless Camping Essential That Folds Flat

Thanks to the firepit's portability, it's easy to bring anywhere. A reviewer for Outside said the firepit is "perfect for sunset beach hangs," while UCO highlights it's also useful for tailgating or even just relaxing in your own backyard. Of course, reviewers note it's most convenient on camping trips, providing a practical way to cook and stay warm — or just toast some marshmallows — all without the smoky smell. UCO reviewer Susan V remarks that it's a "Big Fire in a little package." Outside also commented that the "durability was excellent," as the item withstands corrosion and rust thanks to its stainless steel design.

Reviews for the UCO Flatpack Smokeless Firepit and Grill are largely positive. The product currently has 5 stars from its 8 reviews on the UCO site, and a 4.8-star rating with 15 reviews on Amazon, and retails for around $165. Amazon reviewer Ohio gal comments, "I was super hesitant because of cost but it is a very good travel fire pit in terms of functionality and packability."

However, there are a few drawbacks to the product. Amazon reviewer A Real Customer states that the only downside is the weight — at 14.9 pounds, it is "significantly heavier than flatpack, v-shaped, non-smokeless pits," comparing it to UCO's Flatpack Mini, which is just 3.2 pounds. Another con is the material — Outside notes that the metal is sharp, and there is the danger of cutting your fingers during setup or take-down. Though other reviewers comment that this hasn't been an issue. Regardless of where you're bringing the firepit and grill, pick up this affordable, easy kindling from Costco before you set off.