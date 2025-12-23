This Low-Tech Camping Hack Secures And Waterproofs Belongings With A Simple Costco Staple

Before you set off on your next camping trip, check your packing list. Whether you want to include important items for a camping retreat or essentials for DIY camping hacks, there are so many simple ways to make your trip easier and less stressful by packing the right equipment. If you're looking for an easy, low-tech solution for storing and waterproofing your gear, Outside recommends trash compactor bags.

The best way to use trash compactor bags on your camping trip is to line your backpack with them. The compactor bag will keep your belongings dry, in case rain leaks through your external rain cover, and it will also keep the inside of your backpack clean. Philip Werner on Section Hiker also recommends trash compactor bags, stating that, "sometimes the best backpacking gear isn't backpacking gear at all." You can also use them to secure your food if you need to tie your food bag to a tree while backpacking or car camping. Thanks to the thickness of compactor bags, Outside says they're more durable and less susceptible to tears than normal trash bags — their thickness of 2.0 mil means that they're stronger and able to take more weight.