This Low-Tech Camping Hack Secures And Waterproofs Belongings With A Simple Costco Staple
Before you set off on your next camping trip, check your packing list. Whether you want to include important items for a camping retreat or essentials for DIY camping hacks, there are so many simple ways to make your trip easier and less stressful by packing the right equipment. If you're looking for an easy, low-tech solution for storing and waterproofing your gear, Outside recommends trash compactor bags.
The best way to use trash compactor bags on your camping trip is to line your backpack with them. The compactor bag will keep your belongings dry, in case rain leaks through your external rain cover, and it will also keep the inside of your backpack clean. Philip Werner on Section Hiker also recommends trash compactor bags, stating that, "sometimes the best backpacking gear isn't backpacking gear at all." You can also use them to secure your food if you need to tie your food bag to a tree while backpacking or car camping. Thanks to the thickness of compactor bags, Outside says they're more durable and less susceptible to tears than normal trash bags — their thickness of 2.0 mil means that they're stronger and able to take more weight.
Other uses for trash compactor bags while camping
Trash compactor bags are a multi-use item that can be utilized in other ways besides as a pack liner or a normal trash bag. Must Hike Must Eat states that you can also use them as a ground cloth when sitting down on a wet area, or as a mat for your tent vestibule. This simple yet versatile item is also small and easy to compress — saving precious space in your pack.
Best of all, this is one camping hack that's affordable. A 70-count of 18-gallon trash compactor bags retails at Costco for just $16.99, so you won't have to break the bank to get a supply of bags for your next camping trip. The bags are highly rated on Costco, with an overall rating of 4.8 stars. Costco reviewer Juliab said they were "tough as nails, never seen a garbage bag made so good." Other Costco reviewers, like Bad Bags, have noted that the bags have recently gotten thinner. However, the bags do have a 2.0 mil thickness, so they are meant to be sturdy. Be sure to check out these five camping tips no one tells you about before you set off.